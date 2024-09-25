Lovelyz kickstarts promotions for 10th-anniversary concert in November with NEW teaser images in 3 years

Lovelyz is gearing up for their 10th-anniversary concert in November, marking their first reunion on stage after disbandment in 2021. Recently, the group’s agency has kickstarted the promotional schedule for Lovelyz in Winterland 4, unveiling new teaser images of the members for the first time in 3 years.

On September 24, Woolim Entertainment shared the first teaser images for Lovelyz' upcoming November concert. The images shared through their social media handles, featured two members - the group’s leader Baby Soul (Lee Su Jung), and the maknae Jeong Ye In. In the photos, each of them is seen posing against a vibrant and charming backdrop.

The Lovelyz leader showed off her fun-filled energy, donning a casual outfit that brought back the nostalgia of the school days. Her long flowy blonde hair completed her vibrant look.

Check out her teaser image here:

The youngest member Jeong Ye In decked out a trendy look with a neutral-shaded sleeveless outfit and a beret, exuding unique radiance. Now, fans are eagerly looking forward to the remaining members’ tease photos, which will unveil them posing as a group in 3 years.

Check out her teaser image here:

Back on September 2, Lovelyz announced their 10th debut anniversary concert set to be held in November, raising anticipation for the stage reunion, 4 years after their Deep Forest concert.

Prior to that, they reunited on the MBC variety show Hangout with Yoo, showcasing their enduring bond. Following that, they were spotted hanging out with the CEO and director of Woolim Entertainment, giving rise to comeback rumors. Although that remained unconfirmed, fans are excited to witness them as a group at Lovelyz in Winterland 4.

Back in July 2021, rumors emerged about the group’s disbandment, and in November of the same year, Woolim Entertainment confirmed the same. They announced that the members’ contracts had expired and all the girls except Lee Su Jung decided not to renew them.

Launched in 2014, Lovelyz had a good career for 7 years with eight members Baby Soul, Yoo Ji Ae, Seo Ji Soo, Lee Mi Joo, Kei, Jin, Sujeong, and Jeong Ye In.

