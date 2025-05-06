Met Gala: BLACKPINK’s Lisa and Jennie's secret hangout session with SEVENTEEN’s S.Coups REVEALED; fans react to new friendship

The Met Gala has always been a fashion fever dream—but this year it's HOT. K-pop idols turned that dream into a full-blown fantasy. BLACKPINK’s Lisa and Jennie, along with SEVENTEEN’s leader S. Coups, hit the red carpet with looks that left jaws on the floor and cameras flashing nonstop.

But the true fan-breaking moment? When all three idols clicked a photo together. One frame. Three powerhouses. The crossover that had CARATS and BLINKS spiraling in the best way. That picture didn’t just trend—it exploded across social media, solidifying it as the shot of the night.

Let’s talk outfits first.

Lisa showed up serving edge and elegance. She rocked a black bodysuit layered with a long-sleeved eyelet jacket. Around her waist? A pearl-and-gold chain that screamed luxury. BLACKPINK's member finished the look with Louis Vuitton tights and a black-and-white bowler bag—basically, she owned it.

BLACKPINK's Jennie leaned into French's timeless fashion. She wore a custom black tuxedo gown with delicate pearl details, topped with a chic black-and-white boater hat. It was her second Met Gala moment in Chanel, and once again, she nailed it. Picture Coco Chanel reborn with Gen Z energy at the Met Gala 2025.

Then there’s SEVENTEEN’s leader S. Coups, making his Met Gala debut like a seasoned fashion icon. He went full-on tailored with a grey asymmetrical blazer, pleated trousers, and a black duster layered over. Accessories? Just a sleek watch. His ashy blonde hair, parted in the middle and swooped to the sides, gave serious old-school heartthrob vibes. Romantic, bold, and unforgettable.

But they didn’t just show up—they posed. Stylish, sharp, camera-ready. And when they stood together for that one iconic click, it was pure pop culture magic. Fans couldn’t get enough.

This wasn’t just fashion—it was history in the making. An East-meets-West moment that radiated influence, unity, and star power.

K-pop didn’t just attend the Met Gala. It stole the show—and gave K-pop stans the photo of the year.

Apart from the Met Gala event, S. Coups is gearing up for SEVENTEEN’s comeback with their fifth album, “Happy Burstday” (dropping May 26), and with a major 10th anniversary on the horizon, BLACKPINK is cooking up a world tour and reunion set to explode soon.

