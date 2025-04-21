Miss A’s Min announces marriage to non-celebrity fiance; ceremony set for June 7

Big life update for K-pop fans: Singer Min, former member of Miss A, recently announced that she’s getting married! The 33-year-old shared the happy news with fans through a stunning wedding-themed photoshoot. In one of the shots, Min’s radiant face peeks through a delicate veil, while others capture her in a beautiful wedding gown, practically glowing with joy.

Alongside the dreamy photos, Min wrote, “Hey guys, I’m getting married this June! Through all the ups and downs, I’ve had someone by my side who’s always felt like home. We’ve decided to walk this next chapter together. Thank you to everyone who’s supported me with love and kindness—can’t wait to share this new beginning with you!”

When’s the wedding? On April 21, 2025, her agencies, BeMonstar Entertainment and K-Tigers Entertainment, confirmed that Min’s wedding is set for June 7 in Seoul. The ceremony will be private, respecting the wishes of both families and her fiancé, a non-celebrity businessman. "The wedding will be held behind closed doors somewhere in Seoul in consideration of the non-celebrity bridegroom and the families of both families,” the agencies added.

Min and her soon-to-be husband first crossed paths in 2018 at a concert through a mutual friend. The couple’s relationship quietly grew over the years, and they got engaged in April 2023. Now, after seven years together, they’re ready to make it official.

What’s Next for Min? Since Miss A’s disbandment in 2017, Min has stayed busy as a solo singer and musical actress, even gracing Broadway stages in New York. Her solo work includes tracks like Hit Me Up, Onion, and Prime Time. From topping charts with hits like Bad Girl Good Girl to taking center stage in musicals, Min continues to evolve, and now, she is adding another beautiful chapter to her story.

Min hasn’t revealed a specific date for her next project just yet, but it’s expected soon. She’s keeping the momentum going, though, with a new single dropping on May 31, 2025, and solo promotions starting in July. Fans can expect more exciting things from her soon!

