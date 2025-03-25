Are Ailee and Single’s Inferno’s Choi Si Hun already married? Star couple's secret revealed ahead of April wedding

In a surprising revelation, it has been reported that singer Ailee has already been legally married to her longtime boyfriend, former actor and businessman Choi Si Hun, since August 2024. While fans were excited about the couple’s upcoming wedding in April 2025, new reports confirm that they had already made their marriage official months earlier.

According to a report from Star News on March 25, Ailee and Choi Si Hun legally registered their marriage on August 21, 2024. Although the couple publicly disclosed their cohabitation earlier this year on the popular MBC variety show How Do You Play?, it turns out they had already taken the legal step of becoming husband and wife before making their relationship known to the public.

After completing their marriage registration, the two naturally transitioned into married life, living together and embracing their new roles as partners. Despite this, they chose to keep the legal aspect of their marriage private, preferring to share the news with fans at a later stage. Now, as they prepare for a grand wedding ceremony on April 20, 2025, fans are thrilled to finally celebrate their union.

Ailee and Choi Si Hun’s romance began through a mutual acquaintance, and after dating for over a year, they made the decision to solidify their relationship. Their love story first became public in March 2024 when Star News reported on their relationship. At the time, Ailee responded to the reports via social media, confirming that they were happily dating and asking fans for their continued support.

She stated, “We are happily dating. Please continue to support us, and when the time comes, I’ll personally share more good news with you,” as quoted by AllKpop.

Eight months later, in November 2024, Ailee took to her official fan café to make a heartfelt announcement about her marriage plans. She shared, “Thanks to all the love and support you’ve given me over the years, I’ve grown into the person I am today. Now, I've met someone with whom I want to share that love, and I’ve decided to get married.”

In her heartfelt message, Ailee spoke fondly of Choi Si Hun, describing him as a pillar of support in her life. She revealed that he had always provided her with comfort and stability, offering her a sense of security she had never experienced before. His kindness, patience, and understanding played a crucial role in her decision to take the next step in their relationship.

Meanwhile, Choi Si Hun first rose to fame through the popular Netflix dating reality show Single’s Inferno, which aired in late 2021. The show introduced him to a global audience, and his charming personality quickly made him a fan favorite. However, after gaining recognition in the entertainment industry, he eventually decided to step away from acting and focus on his entrepreneurial pursuits.

Currently, Choi Si Hun is involved in various business ventures, primarily in the food and beverage (F&B) industry and multi-channel network (MCN) management. His transition from the entertainment industry to business has been well-received, and he has continued to build a successful career outside the limelight.

Despite her busy schedule preparing for her upcoming wedding, Ailee remains dedicated to her music career. She recently made a comeback with her latest mini-album, (Me)moir, which was released on March 20, 2025. The album has been receiving positive feedback from fans and critics alike, with her title track MMI being actively promoted on major music shows.

Following the news of her legal marriage, Ailee’s agency, A2Z Entertainment, released an official statement addressing the reports. They reassured fans that "she plans to continue giving her best in both her music career and her personal life. Even after her marriage, Ailee will maintain her professional activities and present a more mature and responsible side of herself.”