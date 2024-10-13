Jo Bo Ah’s dreamy wedding PICS win internet; Kim Soo Hyun, Chae Shi Ra, Baek Jong Won and more attend ceremony

Jo Bo Ah recently embarked on a new beginning in her life. On October 12, she tied the knot to her non-celebrity fiancé in a dreamlike wedding. The close-knit ceremony was attended by her friends, family, acquaintances, and co-stars. Kim Soo Hyun, who is currently filming black comedy Knock-Off with here was also spotted among the guests, looking radiant in a casual fit.

Jo Bo Ah’s dreamy wedding was held at the Grand Walkerhill Hotel’s Aston House. It is a very famous venue that has hosted Hyun Bin-Son Ye Jin, Jisung-Lee Bo Young, and more celebrities' nuptials in the past. In addition, the wedding scene of Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won in Queen of Tears was also filmed at this same location.

The photos and clips that made it to the internet showed a beautiful venue, wrapped in white decors and pastel-shaded flowers. A viral pic captured Jo Bo Ah walking the aisle with her father beside her. Some photos also spotted Kim Soo Hyun attending the wedding and clicking pictures with other guests.

See the pictures here:

Although the groom’s identity was kept private considering the fact that he is a noncelebrity, there was much curiosity surrounding the actress’ wedding, which she suddenly announced in August.

On October 12, apart from Kim Soo Hyun, her senior Chae Shi Ra, former variety show co-stars Baek Jong Won, Kim Sung Joo, and more attended the wedding ceremony to offer their congratulations.

Previously on August 30, through her agency XYZ Studio, Jo Bo Ah confirmed her wedding news, saying that she was set to tie the knot to her longtime boyfriend. Fans were initially taken aback by this sudden announcement and then processed to congratulate her on the new beginning.

However, at the same time, it raised eyebrows, giving rise to her pre-marital pregnancy rumors. Her agency firmly shut down the speculations stating that Jo Bo Ah plans on continuing her acting career even after marriage. They also revealed that she will be filming for her upcoming works following the ceremony with no plans for a honeymoon.

Meanwhile, she will soon make her TV comeback with Dinsey+ black comedy drama Knock Off.

