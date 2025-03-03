Kim Jong Min and his non-celebrity fiancée’s wedding invitation revealed; TV star says 'If I ever learned what love is...'

South Korean singer and entertainer Kim Jong Min is preparing to say ‘I do’, and details about his wedding have begun to surface. On March 3, Star News revealed his wedding invitation, giving fans a glimpse into the heartfelt message he and his fiancée crafted together.

The invitation reads, "This is our third spring together, and we are getting married. Please bless our future spring days", as quoted by AllKpop. This poetic message suggests that the couple has been together for nearly two years, cherishing each moment before taking the next big step.

Adding a romantic touch, the invitation also includes a famous quote from Hermann Hesse, a renowned German-Swiss writer, "If I ever learn what love is, it is only because of you". This small yet meaningful detail reflects the deep love and commitment between Kim Jong Min and his soon-to-be wife. Moreover, unlike the usual wedding invitation process, Kim Jong Min took a more personal approach when inviting his friends and colleagues. Instead of simply sending out text messages, he recorded personalized video invitations for acquaintances he couldn’t meet in person.

During the broadcast of 2 Days & 1 Night on March 2, Kim Jong Min shared his thoughts on the invitation process. Kim Jong Min explained that simply sending a text felt awkward, so he decided to record video invitations as a more thoughtful gesture. He also mentioned that he had to send out hundreds of these invitations. The segment featured the entertainer sending video invitations to his celebrity friends, including Lee Hyo Ri, Solbi, Lee Chan Won, and Eun Ji Won.

Furthermore, Kim Jong Min will marry his fiancée, a non-celebrity businesswoman 11 years younger than him, on April 20, 2025. The highly anticipated ceremony will take place at The Shilla Hotel in Jangchung-dong, Jung-gu, Seoul, one of the most prestigious wedding venues in South Korea. It is known for hosting luxury weddings for high-profile celebrities and business figures.

The wedding will also feature top-tier entertainment industry figures as ceremony hosts. Yoo Jae Suk, widely known as the Nation’s MC, will host the first part of the ceremony. Comedians Moon Se Yoon and Jo Se Ho will take over for the second half, ensuring a lively and entertaining atmosphere. Meanwhile, Kim Jong Min first revealed his wedding plans during an episode of 2 Days & 1 Night in January 2025. Since then, he has openly discussed the preparations on several variety shows, including These Days’ Men’s Life – Groom Class.

Kim Jong Min’s marriage has been met with overwhelming support from fans and fellow celebrities. Though he has kept most details about his fiancée private, reports suggest she was born in 1990 and is a successful businesswoman. The couple has managed to maintain a low-profile relationship, and fans respect their decision to keep their romance largely out of the public eye. For now, all eyes are on April 20, 2025, when Kim Jong Min and his fiancée will officially begin their new life together.