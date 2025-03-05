Moon Ga Young, Choi Hyun Wook's My Dearest Nemesis Ep 7-8 Release: Date, time, where to watch and what can you expect

In the romance comedy drama My Dearest Nemesis, leads Moon Ga Young and Choi Hyun Wook have developed romantic feelings for each other, but are struggling to acknowledge them. Despite attempts to hide their interest behind a facade of professionalism and general human concern, they have unexpectedly given in to their hearts and shared a kiss. Now, they're left navigating the uncertainty of their emotions and figuring out how to interact with each other henceforth.

In episode 5 and 6 of My Dearest Nemesis, Baek Su Jeong (Moon Ga Young) and Ban Ju Yeon (Choi Hyun Wook) share a passionate kiss, but he avoided mentioning that everytime Baek Su Jeong confronted him about the act. Unbeknownst to her, he had actually forgotten about it all under the influence of alcohol. Considering him a playboy, she told him that she will never see him as an eligible bachelor. Getting frustrated by that, he tries everything a guy does to seem reliable to a girl, but his efforts go in vain as she goes on a blind date.

In episodes 7 and 8 he finally remembers their intimate moment and confesses to her that it was his first kiss. During then, she is on her second scheduled outing with her blind date. To see what happens next, tune in on Viki on March 10 and 11 at 8:50 p.m. KST (5:20 p.m. IST/6:50 a.m. EST). The drama will also stream on tvN, exclusively for South Koreans viewers. The preview of the next episodes reveal that Baek Su Jeong keeps avoiding Ban Ju Yeon, being uncomfortable by his revelation.

He also makes her heart skipping beats with his sudden advances. Meanwhile, his secret life as an anime and rock music lover gets busted in front of his grandmother. On being rebuked by her, he tearfully locks himself up in his room, unwilling to interact with anybody. As he reflects on his life, he realizes that with Baek Su Jeong by his side, he can overcome any challenge. Coincidentally, she appears at this pivotal moment, offering her support during his vulnerable time. Emboldened by her presence, he pours his heart out and confesses his love for her.