My Dearest Nemesis Ep 5-6 Recap: Moon Ga Young and Choi Hyun Wook avoid love confession despite passionate kiss

My Dearest Nemesis puts a fresh spin on the classic haters-to-lovers trope, incorporating a twist of hidden identities. The story revolves around a company director and his similar dogmatic employee, both of whom are unwavering in their convictions and detest losing. As their strong-willed personalities clash, a spark of romance begins to simmer. In the latest developments to the plot, a change of heart of the two has been noticed.

In episode 5 and 6 of My Dearest Nemesis, released on March 3 and 4, Baek Su Jeong (Moon Ga Young) opened up about her heartbreaking first love experience to Ban Ju Yeon (Choi Hyun Wook), not knowing that he was actually the black dragon she detested. To confort her, he revealed having a similar experience. To prevent them from knowing their true identities, their friends Seo Ha Jin (Im Se Mi) and Kim Sim Won (Kwak Si Young) decide to do whatever it takes to prevent the two from getting close to each other. However, Baek Su Jeong and Ban Ju Yeon's unplanned trip together foil their friends' plans.

Advertisement

During the trip, Ban Ju Yeon kisses Baek Su Jeong, under the influence of alcohol and frustration of not being seen as an eligible bachelor by her, due to his young age. The next day, she keeps trying to confront him about his action, but he is unable to give her the desired answer as doesn't remember any of it. Considering him a playboy, she agrees to Seo Ha Jin's offer of going on a blind date. Both Baek Su Jeong and Ban Ju Yeon seem to be unable to focus on her date, even though he is the matured type she likes and Ban Ju Yeon's rock concert didn't seem fun to him anymore.

Advertisement

He tries his best to seem like a reliable man to her but fails. Suddenly, flashbacks of their romantic kiss comes back to him and he hurries to her to talk about the same. Meanwhile, Kim Sim Won keeps visiting Seo Ha Jin, using their mission to separate their friends as an excuse. On understanding his intention, she tells him that she could do nothing more than sleep with him for one last time as she wasn't interested in getting feelings involved. Her second, even colder rejection, tore his heart apart.