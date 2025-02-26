Seocho-dong update: Lee Jong Suk, Moon Ga Young get spotted filming legal drama in Hong Kong; fans gush over pairing

Fans of Lee Jong Suk and Moon Ga Young were in for a delightful surprise as the two actors were spotted filming in Hong Kong for their upcoming legal drama Seocho-dong. Enthusiastic bystanders captured videos and photos of the duo on set, which quickly went viral on social media. The chemistry between the two stars has already sparked excitement, with fans eagerly anticipating their pairing in the highly anticipated series.

The actors were seen filming in multiple locations, including a bustling street, a scenic riverside, and even at an airport. Those who had the chance to see Moon Ga Young in person couldn’t stop praising her beauty, with many commenting that she looks even more stunning in real life.

Meanwhile, Seocho-dong is a legal drama that follows the lives of associate lawyers working in Seoul’s Seocho Judicial Town, a key location for legal professionals in South Korea. The drama is going to bring a mix of realistic cases, emotional depth, and personal growth as the characters handle the complex world of law. What makes Seocho-dong particularly intriguing is that it is penned by Lee Seung Hyun, a currently practicing lawyer.

Taking on the role of Ahn Joo Hyung, Lee Jong Suk will portray a ninth-year associate lawyer who has dedicated nearly a decade to his law firm. Unlike many of his peers, who frequently switch firms or branch out on their own, Joo Hyung has remained steadfast in his position, making him the most senior associate lawyer in his firm. With years of experience under his belt, Ahn Joo Hyung is a highly skilled and knowledgeable legal professional. He understands the ins and outs of the industry and approaches every case with a sharp mind and strategic thinking.

Opposite Lee Jong Suk, Moon Ga Young will bring to life Kang Hee Ji, a first-year attorney who has just completed her probation at a prestigious law firm. Unlike Joo Hyung, who has years of experience, Hee Ji is just starting her journey. However, what she lacks in experience, she makes up for with confidence, honesty, and an infectious optimism. Her bold personality draws people to her, making her both a likable colleague and a formidable presence in the courtroom. Interestingly, Kang Hee Ji never originally planned to become a lawyer. She once dreamed of being an artist, but life had different plans for her. Driven by a strong desire to protect her loved ones, she chose to pursue law instead.

Whether their characters will clash, complement, or develop a romantic bond remains to be seen, but fans are already convinced that their on-screen chemistry will be one of the highlights of Seocho-dong. With filming in full swing and behind-the-scenes glimpses creating a buzz online, anticipation for Seocho-dong continues to grow. Fans eagerly await more updates, including an official release date.

