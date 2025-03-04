My dearest nemesis' Choi Hyun Wook to transform into a literature student for lead role in The Boy in the Last Row with Choi Min Sik

Exciting news for fans of Choi Hyun Wook! The rising actor is reportedly gearing up for his next project, and this time, he is set to take on the lead role in The Boy in the Last Row. According to a report from My Daily on March 4, Choi Hyun Wook has been selected as the main protagonist for the drama adaptation of the widely renowned comedy of the same name.

According to industry reports, Choi Hyun Wook was selected as the lead after being considered alongside multiple other candidates. Despite recent controversies, his strong acting abilities and suitability for the character were key factors in the decision. However, neither Choi Hyun Wook nor his agency has officially confirmed his participation in the drama.

The Boy in the Last Row follows the story of Moon Oh, a professor of Korean literature, who becomes deeply fascinated by the writing of his student, Lee Kang, who always sits in the last row of the classroom. Moon Oh, who had abandoned his own writing dreams after receiving harsh criticism from a friend in his youth, finds himself unexpectedly drawn to Lee Kang’s exceptional talent.

While handling the complexities of academia, Moon Oh begins to live vicariously through his student’s literary creations, rekindling his long-buried aspirations. However, as he delves deeper into Lee Kang’s writing, he starts facing his own suppressed emotions and desires, leading to unforeseen consequences that blur the lines between reality and fiction.

The drama will be helmed by director Kim Kyu Tae, known for his acclaimed works such as Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo, Our Blues, and Trunk. The script will be penned by writer Jang Myung Woo, who previously adapted My Mother the Mermaid into a successful film. Given the impressive lineup behind the production, expectations are already high for the series, which is set to begin filming later this year.

If confirmed, Choi Hyun Wook will take on the role of Lee Kang, a literature student at a prestigious university whose extraordinary writing talent captures the attention of his professor. Alongside him, veteran actor Choi Min Sik is rumored to play Moon Oh, the professor who struggles with his own past while mentoring his gifted student.

Currently, Choi Hyun Wook is starring in the Monday-Tuesday drama My Dearest Nemesis, where he plays Ban Joo Yeon, a strategic planner at Yongseong Department Store and a third-generation chaebol who carefully conceals his personal life. His performance has been well-received by audiences.

Despite his rising popularity, Choi Hyun Wook has been embroiled in a series of controversy since 2023. He first faced criticism after being spotted at a club and illegally discarding cigarette butts in public, which led to backlash. Following public outcry, he issued a handwritten apology, acknowledging his mistake and expressing regret for his actions.

However, just as the controversy seemed to subside, he once again made headlines for an accidental social media mishap: posting an inappropriate photo on his SNS, further fueling scrutiny over his behavior. For now, fans await an official confirmation; all eyes are on Choi Hyun Wook’s next move.