Moon Ga Young, Choi Hyun Wook’s My Dearest Nemesis breaks Lovely Runner’s record with 62 million views in 2 episodes

The ongoing Monday-Tuesday drama, My Dearest Nemesis, is taking the entertainment world by storm, becoming one of the most talked-about and widely watched series of early 2025. Just 3 episodes in, the romantic comedy, starring Moon Ga Young and Choi Hyun Wook, has already shattered online engagement records, proving its immense popularity among viewers.

According to tvN, My Dearest Nemesis has amassed over 62.6 million views across various digital platforms, including YouTube, TikTok, Naver TV, Instagram, and Facebook as of February 16, when it had only premiered its first two episodes. This impressive number has surpassed the 58.8 million views achieved by last year’s viral hit Lovely Runner, which starred Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon.

These figures place My Dearest Nemesis at the top of all Monday-Tuesday dramas since tvN began tracking online engagement. Moreover, it ranks second overall, including weekend dramas; a remarkable feat considering weekend dramas generally attract larger audiences due to their prime scheduling.

Adapted from a popular webtoon, My Dearest Nemesis brings a fresh twist to the enemies-to-lovers trope by mixing childhood misunderstandings, online gaming nostalgia, and workplace rivalry into one romantic comedy. The story follows Baek Su Jeong (Moon Ga Young), a high school senior who, years ago, became close to an online gaming partner known only as Black Dragon. What started as a fun virtual friendship blossomed into something deeper, with both characters developing secret crushes on each other. Their bond grew so strong that they planned to meet in real life; an event that was supposed to be magical.

However, when the long-awaited day finally arrived, Su Jeong was left humiliated. Instead of the charming, manly guy she had imagined, she found out that Black Dragon was actually a younger middle school student. Completely embarrassed by the misunderstanding, Su Jeong cut ties with him on the spot, and they never spoke again. Now, sixteen years later, Su Jeong is thriving as a successful planner at Yongseong Department Store. Confident and competent in her career, she believes she has moved past her childhood embarrassment until a new head of strategic planning arrives at her company. To her horror, the ambitious newcomer is none other than Ban Ju Yeon (Choi Hyun Wook): her former online gaming partner Black Dragon.

While Ban Ju Yeon appears ready to make amends, Su Jeong still harbors resentment over their past. The situation gets even more complicated as their professional rivalry heats up, creating a workplace filled with tension, sarcasm, and undeniable chemistry.

The drama’s success is not just about its interesting plot; fans are particularly praising the sizzling chemistry between Mun Ka Young and Choi Hyun Wook. The drama has sparked massive conversations on social media since its premiere on February 17, with hashtags related to the show trending.