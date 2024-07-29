9 Most followed Korean actresses on Instagram: Who's topping the charts?

Instagram has become a vital tool for artists to not just stay connected with fans but also showcase their relevancy in the industry. Korean actresses, known for their immense talent and captivating beauty, have garnered millions of followers worldwide. Here, we have curated a list of the 9 most followed Korean actresses on Instagram who have taken the platform by storm.

From behind-the-scenes glimpses to glamorous photoshoots, these stars use Instagram to engage with their audience and maintain their popularity.

9 most followed Korean actresses on Instagram

1. BLACKPINK's Jisoo - 79.3 million followers

Jisoo, a member of BLACKPINK, has become a prominent figure on Instagram, amassing over 75 million followers. Known for her roles as a singer, actress, and model, Jisoo has a significant influence in the entertainment industry. She made her acting debut in the drama Snowdrop and continues to captivate fans with her beauty, talent, and charisma. Jisoo is also the global ambassador for Dior, frequently showcasing their fashion and beauty products on her social media​.

2. IU - 32.8 million followers

IU, a beloved singer-songwriter and actress, has garnered a massive following on Instagram. She is renowned for her versatile acting in dramas like Hotel Del Luna and My Mister. IU's music career is equally impressive, with numerous hit songs and albums. Her Instagram feed is a mix of personal moments, professional updates, and interactions with fans, reflecting her warm and genuine personality.

Advertisement

3. Bae Suzy - 20.1 million followers

Bae Suzy, formerly of the girl group Miss A, has successfully transitioned into a celebrated actress. Known for her roles in While You Were Sleeping and Vagabond, Suzy continues to shine in the Korean entertainment scene. Her Instagram account is a blend of stunning photoshoots, behind-the-scenes glimpses, and personal snapshots, offering fans a closer look at her life and career.

4. Jung Ho Yeon - 23 million followers

Jung Ho Yeon rose to international fame with her role in the hit series Squid Game. As a model and actress, she has captivated audiences with her striking looks and powerful performances. Jung Ho Yeon's Instagram showcases her fashion endeavors, acting projects, and personal adventures, making her a favorite among fans worldwide.

5. Song Hye Kyo - 17.5 million followers

Song Hye Kyo is one of South Korea's most iconic actresses, known for her roles in dramas like Descendants of the Sun and Encounter. Most recently, she gained immense fame for her intense role in The Glory. Her timeless beauty and acting prowess have earned her a devoted fanbase. Song Hye Kyo's Instagram is filled with elegant photos, updates on her projects, and glimpses into her everyday life.

Advertisement

6. Girls' Generation's YoonA - 17.4 million followers

YoonA, a member of Girls' Generation, has established herself as a talented actress and singer. She has starred in popular dramas like K2 alongside Ji Chang Wook, The King in Love, Hush, and more. The actress rose to fame for her lead role in the 2023 K-drama King The Land alongside Lee Junho. YoonA's Instagram reflects her multifaceted career, featuring music promotions, acting updates, and personal moments with fans.

7. Han So Hee - 17.2 million followers

Han So Hee gained immense popularity with her roles in The World of the Married, Nevertheless, and My Name. Her stunning visuals and compelling acting have made her a rising star in the industry. The actress’s Instagram is a mix of professional photoshoots, candid shots, and updates on her latest projects. Moreover, her unique style and ability to experiment with fashion attract a large following.

8. Park Shin Hye - 15.6 million followers

Advertisement

Park Shin Hye is a well-established actress known for her roles in The Heirs and Doctors. She has solidified her status in the industry through a variety of roles that showcase her range and acting skills, making her a favorite among fans. On Instagram, the actress shares moments from her work, travels, and personal life, providing fans with a glimpse into her world. Her genuine personality and charm make her even more relatable to the public.

9. Lee Sung Kyung - 15.3 million followers

Lee Sung Kyung, a model-turned-actress, has impressed audiences with her performances in dramas like Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bokjoo, The Doctors, Dr. Romantic 2, and more. However, she is popular on social media as well for her ethereal looks and trendy pictures. Her Instagram showcases her fashion sense, acting projects, and personal life, endearing her to fans around the globe.

The above-mentioned most followed Korean actresses on Instagram have gained immense fame through their talent and creative online presence. Through the online platform, they not only connect with fans but also showcase a side that the fans crave to experience. Which actresses do you follow on Instagram?

ALSO READ: 9 Korean female rappers who are revolutionizing the genre