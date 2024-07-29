9 Korean female rappers who are revolutionizing the genre

The Korean music industry has given the world, not just vocalists and performers but also rappers. As much as we are aware of male rappers such as BTS’ Suga or B.I., here we will dive into Korean female rappers who changed the industry with their bold verses. These artists are not just about fast-paced verses; they embody charisma, style, and an unapologetic attitude that captivates fans globally.

Without further ado, let’s take a look at some of the best Korean female rappers.

9 Korean female rappers who are setting new trends

1. Jessi

Jessi is a powerhouse in the K-pop world, known for her bold personality and strong rap skills. Born in New York and raised in New Jersey, she moved to South Korea to pursue her dreams in music. Jessi’s breakthrough came with the show Unpretty Rapstar, where her raw talent and no-nonsense attitude won the hearts of many.

Songs like Ssenunni and Nunu Nana showcase her dynamic flow and confidence. Jessi is also known for her appearances on variety shows, where her candid and humorous personality shines through.

2. CL

The leader of the iconic girl group 2NE1, CL, is a trailblazer in the K-pop industry. Dubbed the 2nd generation’s one of the best female rappers, CL has a distinct rap style characterized by her fierce delivery and edgy fashion sense.

Her solo tracks, like Hello Bitches and The Baddest Female, have garnered international acclaim, establishing her as a global star. CL’s influence extends beyond music; she's also a fashion icon and a symbol of empowerment for many young women around the world.

3. Lisa

Lisa, the Thai sensation from BLACKPINK, has taken the world by storm with her incredible rap skills and striking visuals. As the main rapper of the girl group, Lisa’s rapid-fire verses and charismatic stage presence have made her a fan favorite. Her solo debut with the album LALISA broke numerous records, showcasing her versatility and global appeal.

Moreover, she further pushed boundaries with her recent single, ROCKSTAR. The artist’s influence is immense, with millions of followers on social media and a dedicated fanbase that spans the globe.

4. Jennie

Another member of BLACKPINK, Jennie, is renowned for her unique rap style that blends seamlessly with her singing. Jennie's solo debut SOLO highlighted her dual talent as a rapper and vocalist, earning her widespread recognition.

Her chic and elegant persona, both on and off stage, has made her a style icon. Jennie's rap verses in songs like Ddu-Du Ddu-Du and Kill This Love are powerful and memorable, contributing significantly to BLACKPINK’s international success.

5. MAMAMOO's Moonbyul

Moonbyul, the charismatic rapper of MAMAMOO, stands out with her deep voice and exceptional rap skills. Known for her lyrical prowess and versatility, Moonbyul has contributed significantly to MAMAMOO’s diverse discography.

Her solo work, including tracks like Selfish and Eclipse, showcases her ability to blend rap with melodic elements, creating a unique sound. Moonbyul’s stage presence and confidence make her a standout performer in the K-pop industry.

6. Hyuna

Hyuna, a former member of 4Minute, is a multifaceted artist known for her bold image and energetic rap style. With hits like Bubble Pop! and Red, Hyuna has established herself as a solo artist who isn’t afraid to push boundaries. Her collaboration with Dawn on PING PONG also highlights her playful and daring approach to music. The artist’s impact on the K-pop scene is undeniable, and she continues to be a trendsetter and a powerful influence on young artists.

7. Soyeon

Soyeon, the leader and main rapper of (G)I-DLE, is a prodigious talent known for her sharp rap skills and songwriting abilities. Her contributions to (G)I-DLE’s music, including hits like Latata and Oh My God, have earned her recognition as one of the top female rappers in K-pop. Her solo work, such as the track Jelly, further showcases her versatility and creative vision. Soyeon’s fierce and confident image makes her a role model for aspiring rappers.

8. Hwasa

Hwasa, another member of MAMAMOO, is known for her sultry voice and bold rap style. Hwasa’s solo debut with Twit was a massive success, highlighting her ability to blend rap and singing seamlessly.

Her unapologetic and confident persona, both in her music and public appearances, has made her a beloved figure in the K-pop industry. Her unique charm and powerful performances continue to captivate audiences worldwide.

9. Heize

Heize is a singer-songwriter and rapper known for her emotive and lyrical rap style. Unlike the high-energy rap styles of others, the artist’s music often explores themes of love and introspection, creating a more laid-back and soulful vibe.

Songs like Star and And July showcase her unique approach to rap, blending it effortlessly with smooth vocals and heartfelt lyrics. Heize’s distinct style and genuine artistry set her apart in the K-pop landscape.

These nine incredible Korean female rappers have significantly shaped the K-pop industry, each changing the industry one step at a time. From Jessi’s bold and unapologetic style to Lisa’s record-breaking performances, these artists have redefined the rap genre and inspired more young women to delve into the industry.

