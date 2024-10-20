Namgoong Min, Ahn Eun Jin’s My Dearest gets Netflix release; 5 reasons to watch historical romance drama

Namgoong Min and Ahn Eun Jins starrer My Dearest has finally released on Netflix. The historical romance first premiered on August 4, 2023, and concluded its run on November 18 of the same year. As after almost a year the drama has gotten a Netflix release, here are 5 reasons subscribers should tune in and binge-watch.

5 reasons to watch Namgoong Min and Ahn Eun Jin’s My Dearest

1. Engrossing plot that evokes many emotions

At the center of this melodrama is a young woman named Yoo Gil Chae. Born into nobility, she has always had the world at her fingertips. With a legacy of power and wealth, she leads a life filled with captivating boldness, effortlessly winning over men with her enchanting charm.

However, her world takes an unprecedented turn with the sudden appearance of a mysterious nobleman Lee Jang Hyun. As they cross paths, these two unlikely individuals get into a unique and emotional love story in the backdrop of the 1630s Qin Dynasty Invasion.

2. Performances that will be remembered for long

Namgoong Min and Ahn Eun Jin’s screen presence in this drama is nothing short of masterful. Their chemistry is an absolute delight to watch and so are their individual performances.

Ahn Eun Jin as Yoo Gil Chae presents a daring performance that we will remember for the longest time. Namgoong Min, who is highly regarded for his grasp on his craft, conveys the character of Lee Jang Hyun, through intense raw emotions that don’t rely on lines.

Talents like Kim Yoon Woo, Lee Da In, Lee Chung Ah, Kim Mu Jin, and more add great depth to the narrative.

3. OSTs that touch your heart

In the world of K-dramas, OST is a key weapon in relaying the emotion of the scenes. These songs are carefully created in a way so that viewers are able to immerse themselves in the story even more. My Dearest makes sure to use this weapon to the maximum level. Songs like With My Heart, Road to You, My Star, Unforgettable Love, and The Painted On The Moonlight help this series attain the high standards of viewers.

In addition, these well-chosen tracks have such perfect timing that enhances the scene’s atmosphere.

4. Happy Ending

My Dearest eschews the K-drama formula of a romantic tale with a guaranteed happy ending, which sets it apart from many historical series. However, the story ends on a good note, making anticipating viewers much happier. Without a major spoiler, the ending can be summed up like this - Yoon Gil Chae and Lee Jang Hyun return to Neunggeun village to embark on a new life together. Their love story witnessed many turmoils, hardships, and setbacks, so naturally, this ending served as a relief for fans.

5. Historical authenticity

My Dearest portrays the harsh reality of the Joseon people during the 1630s Qing Dynasty. The drama narrates the story very organically, keeping the facts as real as possible. Not only Yoon Gil Chae and Lee Jung Hyun, but all characters of this drama have a distinctive way of making viewers attached to their story. If you would like to brush up on your history knowledge a bit, My Dearest is a perfect drama to watch next weekend.

With an engrossing story, meticulous performance, great soundtracks, and amazing cinematography, My Dearest is definitely a drama worth watching on Netflix. In particular, the ‘will-thet-won’t-they’ dynamic in Namgoong Min and Ahn Eun Jin’s love story adds a nuanced touch to the plot. With a perfect blend of romance, action, and history, My Dearest is the perfect drama to watch on Netflix this weekend.

