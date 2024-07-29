My Sweet Mobster Finale Prediction: Will Uhm Tae Goo, Han Sun Hwa find happily ever after and defeat evil father?

My Sweet Mobster starring Uhm Tae Goo and Han Sun Hwa has been captivating audiences around the world with its unique and fresh storyline as well as its charismatic star cast. My Sweet Mobster follows the story of Seo Ji Hwan (Uhm Tae Goo) and Go Eun Ha (Han Sun Hwa) who start off on the wrong foot but get closer with each meeting.

My Sweet Mobster took viewers on a fun ride filled with laughter, emotions, romance, family bliss and so much more. The journey is now coming to an end with only two episodes left in its run, on July 31 and August 1. The last episodes left us with a big cliffhanger and a hope that Seo Ji Hwan and Go Eun Ha will get their happily ever after.

My Sweet Mobster Final Predictions: Will Uhm Tae Goo and Han Sun Hwa get their happily ever after?

Uhm Tae Goo and Han Sun Hwa stick together even after life-threatening obstacles

Go Eun Ha (Han Sun Hwa) finally realizes her missing childhood friend Hyun Woo is none other than Seo Ji Hwan (Uhm Tae Goo). Their reunion is emotional and warming as they hug each other finally completing one other after such a long time.

Their reunion brings them together, but as Seo Ji Hwan’s evil criminal father is dead set on bringing him back to the crime world he sets a vicious plan in motion. As Seo Ji Hwan’s company, Thirsty Deer is in shatters, an attack happens on Go Eun Ha who is saved at the last moment by prosecutor Jang Hyun Woo. But, it dawns a scary reality on Seo Ji Hwan that maybe he can’t protect her.

Advertisement

In the final episodes, we can expect Go Eun Ha, a strong woman with the resilience to stand beside Seo Ji Hwan no matter the expense and face all the obstacles together. She will push him to keep her beside himself until the end as he promised, even if he is scared.

Thirsty Deer family comes together to protect each other

Thirsty Deer family that Seo Ji Hwan created by taking in ex-convicts and giving them a new life in the finale episode will come together to protect their “sister-in-law” Go Eun Ha and big brother.

Joo Il Young (Kim Hyun Jin), Kwak Jae Soo, Jung Man Ho (Lee Yoo Joon), Yang Hong Ki (Moon Dong Hyuk), and Seo Dong Hee (Park Jaechan) have been living together with Seo Ji Hwan like a family. They all welcomed Go Eun Ha as a new member of their family.

In the finale, it can be expected that they together will show Seo Ji Hwan’s father Seo Tae Pyung the real meaning of a family who protects each other.

Advertisement

Uhm Tae Goo defeats his evil father

Uhm Tae Goo’s Seo Ji Hwan’s father Seo Tae Pyung has been dead set on ruining his son’s life the minute he stepped out of prison.

After scaring the employees of Thirsty Deer, he has attacked Go Eun Ha, the love of Seo Ji Hwan proving that he will stop at nothing to bring his son back.

But, Seo Ji Hwan will not lose so easily to his father who destroyed his life before as well. It can be expected that even being scared for Go Eun Ha, Seo Ji Hwan will take on his father one-on-one to put an end to his fearful reign finally.

Uhm Tae Goo and Kwon Yul unite for one last win

Uhm Tae Goo’s Seo Ji Hwan and Kwon Yul’s Jang Hyun Woo might be enemies in love but when it comes to justice, they form a formidable duo.

Advertisement

Seo Ji Hwan and Jang Hyun Woo have come together to create an unlikely duo to protect Go Eun Ha and Seo Dong Hee and catch criminals. It can be expected that in the final episodes 15 and 16, Seo Ji Hwan and Jang Hyun Woo will once again unite and form a team to catch Seo Tae Pyung and put him behind bars for good and protect Go Eun Ha and everyone they care for.

It will be most exciting to see Seo Ji Hwan and Jang Hyun Woo join hands for one last time showcasing that they fight for the same reason the only difference is they have different ways to do it. Additionally, it is most exciting to see them together in a fun bromance.

Uhm Tae Goo and Han Sun Hwa get their happily ever after along with others

My Sweet Mobster is a heartwarming romantic comedy and one of the biggest reasons it has won many hearts is that it presents a story that has romance and comedy instilled in its roots.

My Sweet Mobster’s finale will finally put an end to the fight between Seo Ji Hwan and his father Seo Tae Pyung. Seo Ji Hwan can be expected to play a last surprise card which will throw off his father and finally put an end to his games. He can be expected to push his father to see that he is happy and he belongs with Thirsty Deer, his family, and Go Eun Ha.

Advertisement

My Sweet Mobster finale is likely to finally show Seo Ji Hwan and Go Eun Ha finding their happily ever after. They both have been through hell in their lives and have got a chance at a happy and normal life, which they deserve and will probably get in the end.

Additionally, Seo Ji Hwan and Go Eun Ha will also once again live like a happy family with Joo Il Young, Kwak Jae Soo, Jung Man Ho, Yang Hong Ki, and Seo Dong Hee along with Gu Mi Ho and her child. It can also be expected we might see a fun wedding of Joo Il Young and Gu Mi Ho.

Well, let’s wait and expect a blissful, sweet, and happy ending for My Sweet Mobster starring Uhm Tae Goo and Han Sun Hwa.

ALSO READ: Han Sun Hwa, Uhm Tae Goo and Kwon Yul starrer My Sweet Mobster: Release date, time, where to watch, plot, cast and more