Miss Night and Day’s Jung Eunji and Lee Jung Eun, My Sweet Mobster’s Uhm Tae Goo top drama actor brand reputation rankings for July; Check top 30

Miss Night and Day stars Jung Eunji and Lee Jung Eun topped July brand reputation rankings for drama actors while My Sweet Mobster’s Uhm Tae Goo followed close. Check top 30 here.

By Tanya Saxena
Updated on Jul 28, 2024  |  11:44 AM IST |  15.3K
Miss Night and Day's Lee Jung Eun, Jung Eunji, My Sweet Mobster's Uhm Tae Goo; Image: JTBC
Miss Night and Day's Lee Jung Eun, Jung Eunji, My Sweet Mobster's Uhm Tae Goo; Image: JTBC

Jung Eunji and Lee Jung Eun who have captivated with their duo charisma on screen with the latest hit fantasy rom-com Miss Night and Day, emerged at the top of July Drama Actor Brand Reputation Rankings. 

Additionally, Uhm Tae Goo, the actor who has enchanted audiences with his lead role in My Sweet Mobster, also emerged in the top 3. 

Jung Eunji, Lee Jung Eun, and Uhm Tae Goo emerge at the top of drama actor brand reputation rankings for July

On July 28, 2024, the Korean Business Research Institute announced the Drama Actor Brand Reputation Rankings for the month of July.

The rankings are calculated through an in-depth analysis of data from June 9 to July 9 which includes media coverage, consumer participation, interaction, and community index of 50 actors who are starring in the current dramas airing. 

Miss Night and Day’s leading ladies Apink’s Jung Eunji and Lee Jung Eun topped the July drama actor brand reputation rankings. Jung Eunji appeared at number 1 on the list while scoring an index of 2,531,972 while, Lee Jung Eun took the second spot with a 2,399,634 reputation index. 

In Jung Eunji’s analysis, the keywords body change double life and Apink were high-ranking phrases, and fresh, transform, and wait became the highest-ranked terms. The Apink member’s positivity-negativity analysis had a score of 82.57 positive reactions. 

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the leading man of the recent superhit rom-com My Sweet Mobster, Uhm Tae Goo emerged at number 3 on the list with a brand reputation of 2,242,833. 

On number four was Song Seung Heon of The Player 2: Master of Swindlers with a 1,621,108 index. Finally, The Midnight Romance in Hagwon star Jung Ryeo Won topped at number 5 on drama actor brand reputation rankings with a 1,596,205 index.

Who took the top 30 spots on the July drama actor brand reputation rankings?

  1. Apink’s Jeong Eun Ji
  2. Lee Jung Eun
  3. Um Tae Goo
  4. Song Seung Heon
  5. Jung Ryeo Won
  6. Kim Hee Sun
  7. Moon Ji In
  8. Wi Ha Joon
  9. Choi Jin Hyuk
  10. Han Chae Young
  11. Ji Sung
  12. Kwon Yul
  13. Park Sang Won
  14. Lee Si Eon
  15. Han Sun Hwa
  16. Ji Hyun Woo
  17. Im Soo Hyang
  18. Oh Yeon Seo
  19. Kwak Sun Young
  20. Kim Hyun Jin
  21. Jeon Mi Do
  22. Jang Gyuri
  23. T-ara’s Ham Eun Jung
  24. Lee Yoo Young
  25. Lee Min Ki
  26. Kim Kyung Nam
  27. Lee Hye Young
  28. Kim Nam Hee
  29. Lee Il Hwa
  30. Yeonwoo
Advertisement

ALSO READ: aespa tops girl group brand reputation rankings for July as IVE and TWICE follow close behind; Check top 30

Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Tanya Saxena

Tanya, on this side of the screen, probably with a Bangtan Bomb and my K-pop playlist on the play.

...

Credits: GP Korea, JTBC
Advertisement

Latest Articles