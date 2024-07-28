Miss Night and Day’s Jung Eunji and Lee Jung Eun, My Sweet Mobster’s Uhm Tae Goo top drama actor brand reputation rankings for July; Check top 30

Jung Eunji and Lee Jung Eun who have captivated with their duo charisma on screen with the latest hit fantasy rom-com Miss Night and Day, emerged at the top of July Drama Actor Brand Reputation Rankings.

Additionally, Uhm Tae Goo, the actor who has enchanted audiences with his lead role in My Sweet Mobster, also emerged in the top 3.

On July 28, 2024, the Korean Business Research Institute announced the Drama Actor Brand Reputation Rankings for the month of July.

The rankings are calculated through an in-depth analysis of data from June 9 to July 9 which includes media coverage, consumer participation, interaction, and community index of 50 actors who are starring in the current dramas airing.

Miss Night and Day’s leading ladies Apink’s Jung Eunji and Lee Jung Eun topped the July drama actor brand reputation rankings. Jung Eunji appeared at number 1 on the list while scoring an index of 2,531,972 while, Lee Jung Eun took the second spot with a 2,399,634 reputation index.

In Jung Eunji’s analysis, the keywords body change double life and Apink were high-ranking phrases, and fresh, transform, and wait became the highest-ranked terms. The Apink member’s positivity-negativity analysis had a score of 82.57 positive reactions.

Meanwhile, the leading man of the recent superhit rom-com My Sweet Mobster, Uhm Tae Goo emerged at number 3 on the list with a brand reputation of 2,242,833.

On number four was Song Seung Heon of The Player 2: Master of Swindlers with a 1,621,108 index. Finally, The Midnight Romance in Hagwon star Jung Ryeo Won topped at number 5 on drama actor brand reputation rankings with a 1,596,205 index.

Who took the top 30 spots on the July drama actor brand reputation rankings?

Apink’s Jeong Eun Ji Lee Jung Eun Um Tae Goo Song Seung Heon Jung Ryeo Won Kim Hee Sun Moon Ji In Wi Ha Joon Choi Jin Hyuk Han Chae Young Ji Sung Kwon Yul Park Sang Won Lee Si Eon Han Sun Hwa Ji Hyun Woo Im Soo Hyang Oh Yeon Seo Kwak Sun Young Kim Hyun Jin Jeon Mi Do Jang Gyuri T-ara’s Ham Eun Jung Lee Yoo Young Lee Min Ki Kim Kyung Nam Lee Hye Young Kim Nam Hee Lee Il Hwa Yeonwoo

