Netflix probes on-set mistreatment allegations related to IU and Park Bo Gum’s When Life Gives You Tangerines

When Life Gives You Tangerines, the Netflix drama starring IU and Park Bo Gum, is now under investigation following serious allegations of mistreatment behind the scenes. What started as a highly anticipated project with two of Korea’s biggest stars has now sparked a much bigger conversation about how people are treated while working on TV dramas in Korea.

Netflix Responds to Allegations and Currently Investigation Underway

On May 28, a Netflix representative confirmed that the company is investigating the issue that raised eyebrows during When Life Gives You Tangerines set. In a statement to Korean media outlet News1, the spokesperson said Netflix is “working closely with our Korean production partners to improve working conditions” and will “thoroughly review the facts to prevent similar issues in the future.”

Initial Accusations Spark Online Outrage

The controversy was triggered by a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), where a user shared their observations of troubling behavior by the film crew. The post described an incident where industrial lacquer spray was used inside a rented bus, allegedly causing damage. When questioned, a crew member reportedly dismissed concerns, saying it could be “cleaned off with thinner.”

Claims of Unpaid Labor and Unsafe Working Conditions

One individual claimed they were asked to drive for the crew due to a staff shortage, but were not compensated. They described working across three cities—Jeonju, Beolgyo, and Andong—on consecutive days without rest, proper meals, or lodging.

Degrading Treatment During When Life Gives You Tangerines Shooting

According to Allkpop, actors who were extras were pressured to cut their hair to fit the production’s styling needs, often without proper consent, during When Life Gives You Tangerines shoot.

Another individual claimed that instead of providing warm catering or tea tables, the crew took extras to random restaurants and gave them 30 minutes to eat. The costume team reportedly didn’t allow thermal underwear during cold weather, saying it would affect how the outfits looked on camera. People who experienced this called the treatment “inhumane.”

Many have questioned how such treatment could occur despite the drama’s large reported budget of 60 billion KRW (approximately USD 43.65 million). Netflix has committed to a full investigation and stated that an official position will be released once all facts are confirmed.

