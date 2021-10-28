Embrace #FashionableTechnology in Logitech’s latest collaboration with designers Pankaj and Nidhi

Ever wondered what happens when the world of fashion meets the world of technology? Well, the outcome is sheer innovation! Allow us to tell you how.

In today’s fast-changing scenario where the intergenerational workforce is rightly espousing the virtual shift in workspace, it’s specially the Gen-Zers and millennials who are on the lookout for something smart, innovative and modish. And that’s why a millennial-driven workspace needs to be thoughtfully punctuated by a tech-friendly and fashion-forward setup that not only helps them reimagine their personal workspace but also reflects their personality in a much more aesthetic manner. Thankfully, Logitech has captured the essence of this multifaceted millennial lifestyle through its chic range of products that befits the young professionals for their everyday needs.

To bring forth its blend of tech and lifestyle, Logitech partnered with the ace designer-duo Pankaj and Nidhi and showcased their line of lifestyle driven products in the designer sleeves at the FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week. The collection offers an exquisite array of sleeves for the Logitech M350 mouse and K380 multi-device keyboard for the fashion-forward, tech-savvy millennials who love to redefine their space in style with contemporary aesthetics. Resonating with this new work scenario, the special showcase at LFW witnessed a flexible work set up with model carrying the Logitech keyboard and mouse as an accessory that accentuate their contemporary lifestyle.

Known for their brilliance in creating bespoke ensembles brimming with vibrancy and a burst of colors, Pankaj and Nidhi have breathed life into the sleeves and designed them keeping in mind the personality of the working millennials. The collection takes inspiration from the gorgeous coasts of Amalfi and its breath-taking scenescapes that are represented through vivid colors, diaphanous organza and flowing recycled chiffons and voiles. Cutwork laces and jacquards also add a playful luxury mood to the collection.

Logitech through its design thinking reflects uniqueness that matches the consumer demands and their evolving lifestyle. The brand has been curating experiences for the tech-savvy generation so that they can work, achieve, and enjoy at the same time. So, whether you are working from your desk or a quaint cafe, this tasteful range is sure to compliment the visual appeal of your workspace.

Encouraging millennials to own their space in style, the design-forward mouse and keyboard series by Logitech are the perfect companions that make everyday task a breeze with just a click. The compact K380 Multi-Device offers comfy and quiet typing, while the Logitech Pebble M350 delivers silent clicks and scrolls—plus offers a smooth organic shape that makes it easy to fit in a pocket.

For a tech-driven millennial lifestyle that demands to be aesthetically pleasing and transformatory at the same time, you need accessories that are nothing short of extraordinary. For those who love to add a personalized touch to their gadgets, these contemporary accessories simply elevate the uniqueness of Logitech’s lifestyle products. The collection is playful, opulent, and rich with vibrant colors and perfectly resonates with the "own your space" millennial attitude at heart.

If this does not sound like “innovation”, we don’t know what else would!

