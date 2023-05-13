EXCLUSIVE: Fans demand a spin-off for Hrithik Roshan’s Vedha; Here’s what the actor has to say

Ever since the digital release of Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer Vikram Vedha on Jio Cinema, fans have been raving about the layered and impactful performance of Hrithik Roshan as Vedha. Intrigued to delve deeper into the menacing and savage yet morally sound gangster’s character played impeccably by Hrithik Roshan, netizens took to social media demanding a spin-off. To their pleasant surprise, the actor agrees and has expressed his desire to do a film tracing an insightful story of Vedha.

Fans demand a spin-off for Vedha

Fans have been pouring their love on Hrithik Roshan for his versatility and range as an actor for Vikram Vedha. Here are some examples of the same:

Hrithik Roshan on spin-off for Vedha

Hrithik Roshan also recently revealed his wish to dig deeper into the layered story of Vedha saying, “I love the character Vedha, I had a lot of fun playing him. Maybe we can do a spin-off of just Vedha. Take that guy (character) and make a film.” Well, it’s a great news for Hrithik Roshan fans. Here’s hoping for a filmmaker to write a script soon!

One of the most critically acclaimed films of 2022, Hrithik Roshan was inundated with praises and love for his performance by fans as well as movie critics. Applauding the experimental and never attempted role of the actor, the audience has hailed the dedication and acting prowess of Hrithik Roshan.

Hrithik Roshan’s work front

Currently shooting for his upcoming next, Hrithik Roshan is gearing for Fighter, releasing on 25th January, 2024. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film co-stars Deepika Padukone and is touted as India’s first aerial action film.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Hrithik Roshan goes the action way with Fighter, War 2, and Krrish 4; Over 1000 crore riding on HR