EXCLUSIVE: Hrithik Roshan goes the action way with Fighter, War 2, and Krrish 4; Over 1000 crore riding on HR

Hrithik Roshan has been trending over the last few days for various reasons – from his interaction with dancers on occasion of world dance day to constant developments about his upcoming films. The updates about what Hrithik Roshan has to offer in the coming 3 years has led to a lot of excitement and industry chatter about the potential that his films have in terms of box office performance. Next up for him is Fighter directed by Siddharth Anand followed by Ayan Mukerji directed War 2 and finally, his ambitious superhero film, Krrish 4.

Over Rs 1000 crore riding on Hrithik Roshan's upcoming films

According to an insider, a whopping sum of Rs 1000 crore is riding on Hrithik Roshan for the aforementioned three films, which promise to be a big screen spectacle. “Hrithik in action has a proven successful track record and this is giving confidence to the producers to invest big bucks on Hrithik's films. A collective investment of Rs 1000 crore might be huge for most in the industry, but for Hrithik, there are several avenues of recovery due to his proven box-office records. Despite being an investment of Rs 1000 crore plus, every stakeholder is confident of a recovery on their project,” an insider shared.

Hrithik is currently shooting for Fighter with Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor and is expected to call it a wrap on the principal photography by June, this year. He might shoot for some patchwork scenes and a song later in the year. “From November, Hrithik moves on to War 2, which pairs him with NTR Jr. for the first time. The film is positioned as a true-blue Pan India film with two of the biggest superstars coming together. Hrithik is the biggest name from Hindi Film Industry in the South market, and with War 2, his work is expected to reach out to an even wider spectrum of audience. The same way, NTR Jr. will benefit in the North market,” the source added.

Hrithik set to go Pan-India with Fighter, War 2 and Krrish 4

War 2 will be shot over a period of one year at varied locations across the globe under the direction of Ayan Mukerji. By late 2024, he is expected to dive into the shoes of India’s most loved superhero, Krrish. The talks at the moment are on with Karan Malhotra, however, the development is yet to come on paper. “The last two Krrish films have been popular in the Southern belts and the popularity of Hrithik has just gone up since then. Investing huge stakes, Hrithik and co. are already working towards creating the biggest and ambitious cinematic experience with Krrish 4 in India,” informed the insider, adding further, “Hrithik has made it a point to make Krrish the biggest Indian film till date and all the forces are working towards making his dream come true. It acts as a perfect follow up to War 2, as Krrish is expected to take things a notch higher on visuals, as also the budget front marking the return of Hrithik as a Superhero.”

Advertisement

The aforementioned three films have promising box office potential and are expected to collectively earn anywhere between Rs 1000 to 1500 crore in India. “Hrithik’s next 3 films are action packed spectacles and he has made the choices out of the plethora of action films that come his way from across industries on a week-to-week basis. While they are action films on the face, Hrithik has made it a point to ensure that no two films overlap each other in terms of characterisation, storytelling and also the visuals. He has 3 back-to-back action films, but all of them have a new world, making it an exciting preposition for the audiences,” the source concluded.

Advertisement

What are your expectations from the box office collections of Fighter, War 2 and Krrish 4.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan, Vishnu Vardhan and Karan Johar film Conversation timelines and status quo