The first ripple of change starts with a DE BEERS FOREVERMARK!

When a woman decides to harness all the potential in order to take the world by storm and shatter the stereotypes, she begins to create something new yet something eternal! Since being a woman in itself is special and unique, all the endless ways to represent her personality and undeterred spirit are also equally unique. And one of the exclusive yet significant ways to do so is by wearing the right kind of jewellery.

For a woman who loves to express herself with the choicest jewellery pieces, Forevermark Avaanti™ collection has just expanded the possibilities to do so. Created with an aim to let the wearer embody a spirit full of possibilities and inspiring her to realise the inner power, the tastefully designed pieces will forever be there to make a lasting statement every day!

Fashioned for the women who understand the undying potential of the first step they take, Forevermark Avaanti™ only strengthens the idea that women are stronger together, they respect and support one another with the same values. Every single woman who has the strength and confidence to live life according to her own terms very well knows that the most rewarding accomplishments begin with a first, fearless and bold step!

Redolent on the idea that an unstoppable ripple can create a huge wave, the new Forevermark Avaanti™ Collection pieces are like the ripples that sweep around with unyielding momentum! It is an open circle, capturing stories that are built in a wave, live in perpetuity and bejewelled with De Beers Forevermark diamond at its peak! Depicting this idea is the latest campaign that encourages women to unleash their own ripple out there in the world. The campaign stands as a strong reminder that today’s moment can become the unstoppable momentum of tomorrow!

TheCollection features thirty-six unique pieces in yellow, white and rose gold with a De Beers Forevermark diamond in 0.10, 0.18 and 0.30 carats at their centre. Find your expression with their choicest range of rings, earrings, pendants, and bracelets and get ready to take the first, bold step of confidence while adding all the elan to your style!

For a modern woman, the signature sweeping arcs and elegant silhouettes of the Forevermark Avaanti™ collection adorn her personality and make her stand out of the crowd. Whether you are a woman who is fashionably forward with her mix-and-match looks, or loves the minimal style, or prefers to take the maximalist route, or has an edgy taste in style, there is something unique for you to express each style. Explore different sides of your personality with a plethora of these artfully created pieces.

While many people still perceive the notion of wearing jewellery as a feminine thing, De Beers Forevermark has strived to accelerate equal opportunities and challenge gender stereotypes as a jewellery house. And the Forevermark Avaanti™ collection now seeks to connect with the mindset of consumers with its tailored jewellery pieces that serve as an aesthetic of self-expression and are more fluid. Its universal appeal is a celebration of a newfound freedom of style.

Distinct and versatile in nature, the Forevermark Avaanti™ collection is created to stand the test of time. Each design with its contoured silhouette symbolises constant growth and has the power to complement, or transform, any outfit. Elevate every look, every time with the remarkable Forevermark diamonds!

The Forevermark Avaanti™ collection is available for sale at all authorized De Beers Forevermark jewellers across the country and on its website. Visit www.forevermark.com today!