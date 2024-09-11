IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack: Did you know Swiss businessman who controlled 90% of world’s currency-printing business was onboard the flight?

Ever since the release of IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack, Vijay Varma-starrer has become the talk of the town. Apart from controversies erupting over the series, we have witnessed new angles related to the 1999 hijack as the incident continues to generate curiosity. After the story of a real-life survivor couple's daughter aspiring to be a pilot, a piece of sensational information from the real hijacking has resurfaced on the Internet. Did you know that a Swiss businessman, who controlled 90% of the world’s currency-printing business, was onboard the flight?

According to an old report by TIME, Roberto Giori, who was returning from Kathmandu after spending a holiday with his companion Cristina Calabresi, boarded Flight 814 en route to Delhi. Touted to be one of the wealthiest men in Switzerland then, Giori held dual Swiss and Italian nationality. No passengers, including the hijackers, had any clue about this high-profile passenger being on the same flight.

Giori owned the Lausanne-based company De La Rue Giori, which he inherited from his father. Reportedly, he controlled 90% of the world’s currency-printing business back then. The rich Swiss man, who was travelling in a business class, was shifted to economy class along with his co-passengers.

Giori's presence on the Kathmandu-Delhi flight created international pressure on India during the negotiation talks. As per the report, when the plane landed in Kandahar, Afghanistan, Switzerland sent a special envoy to the airport regarding the release of Giori, his companion, and two other Swiss nationals from the hijackers.

As per the report, Roberto Giori was freed and jetted off to New Delhi. After his arrival, Giori shared his experience from the hijacked flight. The businessman stated that the hijackers would have fought until the end and were "well-trained and highly motivated".

The Swiss businessman also highlighted how the hijackers would have forced the flight to take off and crash into the hills if India hadn't released militant leader Maulana Masood Azhar, the report states further.

Directed by Anubhav Sinha, IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack also starred Pankaj Kapur, Naseeruddin Shah, Manoj Pahwa, and Patralekhaa in the crucial roles.

