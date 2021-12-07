Tadap Box Office Collection: Ahan Shetty, Tara Sutaria's love drama fairs decently on first Monday.

Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria's Tadap has stood the Monday test. The film which released on 3 December had a decent weekend at the box office. In post-Covid times, the film has made some noise on social media and faced competition from Hollywood films as well as Salman Khan's Antim: The Final Truth.

Pinkvilla had earlier revealed that after collecting Rs 4 crore each on Friday and Saturday, Milan Lutharia's intense romantic saga jumped by approximately 30 per cent on Sunday raking in Rs 5.20 crore. With this weekend collection, the total opening weekend reached Rs 13.30 crore.

Now, as per Box Office India, Tadap held decently on its first. The collections dropped by 45 per cent and the film went on to collect Rs 2 to 2.25 crore nett range. The film did well outside metro cities and Gujarat was one of the best performing states for Tadap on Monday.

With this Monday collection, the total box office collection of Tadap now stands between Rs 15 to Rs 15.25 crore nett in four days. Considering the film stars a debutant, the box office collection is definitely decent.

Tadap's first week business may wind up at Rs 20 crore nett. As per the report, the best business for the film will be from Delhi and UP which has collected almost Rs 3.50 crore nett till date.

