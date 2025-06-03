INSIDE Janhvi Kapoor’s prep sesh for Cannes 2025 debut ft. ‘champi’ by someone special

In the past couple of weeks, Janhvi Kapoor has left all her fans speechless with her stunning looks at the Cannes Film Festival 2025. She has undoubtedly managed to make heads turn and be the headline for all the right reasons. But do you know what is secret behind her effortless slaying on the global red carpet? Well, it’s just a perfect champi and that too by no one else but her younger sister Khushi Kapoor.

Yes! You heard right. A champi is all it takes for Janhvi Kapoor to unwind and slay like a queen on the Cannes 2025 Red Carpet. Orry, who was also present with her at Cannes, has been sharing some BTS pictures. In his recent dump, he shared a fun video of the sisters, and we cannot help but cherish their bond and laugh at the same time.

In the video, we can see Janhvi Kapoor sitting on a couch in a white colored bathrobe. The Archies star, on the other hand, also wore a white, relaxed tee and shorts and sat on an elevated couch massaging her sister’s head. As the Homebound star enjoys a massage session, she can be heard saying, “This is how I prep. Need a good champi, no matter where you are.” This made the Nadaaniyan star laugh.

Khushi then asked her sister if she was doing it right, to which Boney Kapoor’s elder daughter showed her the right way to do it and said, “I feel you are getting conscious about your nails.” Captioning this video, Orry wrote, “You can take the girl out of India..But you can’t take India out of the girl.”

Orry has also been sharing several other pictures of himself chilling with Boney Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, and Janhvi Kapoor’s BF Shikhar Pahariya. They are having a great time together while Janhvi was making sure to burn the internet with her looks at the Cannes Film Festival.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor will next be seen in Param Sundari opposite Sidharth Malhotra. The teaser of the film was out recently, and fans are convinced that this film is going to bring back the old school romance in Bollywood.

