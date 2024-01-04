KWK 8 Ep 11: Janhvi Kapoor-Khushi Kapoor speak on mom Sridevi’s demise news, romance with Shikhar Pahariya-Vedang Raina; TOP 6 moments

Koffee With Karan Season 8 brings a new episode every Thursday. Karan Johar's chat show is one of the most loved shows among entertainment lovers as Bollywood actors spill a lot of beans about their personal and professional lives. In the eleventh episode of KWK8, Bollywood's cutest sister duo Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor appeared and spoke about various topics. From their personal to professional lives, the sisters-actors kept entertaining the audience throughout the episode. The Bawaal actress accidentally spilled the beans about her relationship with Shikhar Pahariya while Khushi reacted to the dating rumors with The Archies co-star Vedang Raina. The siblings also opened up on their mother Sridevi's demise, and many more.

Here are top 6 moments of Koffee With Karan 8 eleventh episode

1. Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor recall the time when they got Sridevi's demise news

The demise news of actress Sridevi left everyone in shock. Her daughters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor who followed her mother's footsteps professionally, appeared on the 11th episode of Koffee With Karan 8 on January 4, 2024.

The siblings opened up on their mother's demise news. An emotional Janhvi started, "When I got the call, I was in my room and I could hear wailing from Khushi's room. I think I barged into her room hauling and crying but what I do remember is she looked at me and the minute she looked at me, she (Khushi) just stopped crying. She just sat next to me and started comforting me and I've never seen her cry about it since."

On the other hand, Khushi shared, "I felt like I had to hold it together for everyone because I feel like I've always been the strong one."

The part was one of the most emotional ever. Don't miss out on the episode.

2. Khushi Kapoor reacts to dating rumors with Vedang Raina while Janhvi Kapoor speaks about her relationship with Shikhar Pahariya

While Khushi Kapoor is currently basking in the success of her first film, The Archies on the personal front, several reports surfaced online stating that she is dating her co-actor Vedang Raina.

During the episode, Karan Johar asked Khushi if she's dating Vedang and requested her to answer with True or False. Janhvi insisted her sister say False and she replied, "False (laughs). I say false, It's not true." She further added, "You know that scene in Om Shanti Om where there is a row of people saying, 'Om and I are just good friends.'"

On the other hand, KJo started, "You (Janhvi Kapor) were dating Shikhar Pahariya and then you dated someone else and now you are dating Shikhar again, True or False?"

Janhvi replied, "Have you heard that song, Nadaan Parindey Ghar Aaja? Shikhar used to sing that to me a lot (smiles).

3. Janhvi Kapoor on how Shikhar Pahariya has been by her and her family from beginning

Praising Pahariya, Janhvi shared, "I will say this, I think not just for me, but for her (pointing to Khushi) and for dad (Boney Kapoor) and for everyone in our family, he's been there from the start. As a friend, in whatever capacity and not in a way that made me feel like he's expecting anything or he's a pushover, any of those things. He was just there in a very selfless, dignified way and in a way that I have not seen many men capable of being for another human being."

4. Khushi Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor reveal dad Boney Kapoor cried after watching The Archies

When Karan said he believed Boney Kapoor got hyperemotional when he saw The Archies for the first time, Khushi added, "Yeah, he cried. He was a bit emotional." Cutting her sister mid-sentence, Janhvi said, "A bit? I think he cried for three days. He wouldn't stop"

Khushi also shared, "I would get random messages from him saying, 'You are so good, beta,' and it was really cute and sweet."

Not only this, but they also talked about Boney's acting debut in Luv Ranjan's Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar where he played the role of Ranbir Kapoor's Punjabi father. When KJo shared that Boney was sad when he did not find himself in the trailer of the film. Janhvi recalled her dad's words and added, "He felt like, 'That's the selling point of the movie, mujhe hi nikal diya'?"

5. Janhvi Kapoor reveals one common thing between Khushi and late Sridevi

In the episode, while talking about the late Sridevi and praising Khushi's acting in The Archies, Janhvi revealed one common thing between her mom and her sister. She shared, "She is very quiet person and I think that is one thing she has in common with Mumma. But in front of the camera, she just explodes." KJo cut her and shared, "Your mom was called the switch-on and switch-off actor." To this, Janhvi shared, "I really do think she (Khushi) is magical."

6. Janhvi Kapoor reveals why she is not into dating a man who is in acting profession

Speaking about this, Janhvi shared, "I want someone to be obsessed with me. The thing is you need someone to be okay with your... there needs to be a balance. You need someone who is okay to let you have your moment also but I find with actors that they get very competitive and they get very weird. I've said never (to dating actors)."

She further added, "There is always tension when there is an actor. I can't deal with that tension because I like to be undyingly devoted and I expect that devotion and I think when you are in the same profession, it's difficult, specifically this (acting) profession."

Meanwhile, the 11th episode of Koffee With Karan 8 is now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

