EXCLUSIVE: YouTuber Harsh Beniwal on YouTube Vs TikTok row, offense to LGBTQ community, SLAMS Faizal Siddiqui

Harsh Beniwal is one of the most followed YouTubers in India. With close to 10 million subscribers, Harsh has a huge fan following. Beniwal, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, has opened up on the much-debated YouTube Vs TikTok, Carry Minati, Faizal Siddiqui TikTok controversy. He also reiterated that the fight is not against any particular app or class, it is about content and cringe. Over to him.

The entire debate at its core is about content. Where does the problem in particular lies, according to you?

According to me, the problem arose when one TikToker said that all the YouTubers don't do anything and targeted everyone. So with this, the fans were offended, and it is obvious even I would have gotten offended. And then people started writing to us and asked us to respond. First, Elvish reacted then Carry Minati, then Hindustani Bhau and so I did. If he would have targeted a particular YouTuber, it wouldn't have become such a huge matter.

From what we know, Amir did render an apology stating that he shouldn't have targeted all YouTubers...

If you watch Amir's apology video, he shared a lot of screenshots that were abusive to women and showed it on repeat to spread hate. Yes, it was wrong for anyone to abuse or give rape threats to women. But to amplify it by repeating the screenshots was not right as well. Then, Amir's call got leaked where he was being abusive. In fact, I felt bad hearing it. Carry Minati is like my brother and someone talking like that was very offensive. Hence, I did not take anyone's name in my last video and did not want to take any chance especially after Carry's video was deleted.

While YouTube is definitely a better platform for content, and TikTok does have a lot of cringe content, YouTube does have a fair share of cringe as well...agreed?

There is a cringe on YouTube too. I have always said that talent should be supported, be it on TikTok, YT, Snapchat. Support those who have talent but I am against people who are getting famous by doing anything and everything. On YouTube, people who are doing it for the heck of it are not popular or the ratio is pretty less. TikTok promotes those contents more.

Words like 'chakka', 'meetha', calling someone a girl in a derogatory way... wasn't it insensitive?

Yes, 'Chakka', 'Meetha', 'Halwa', (derogatory words used against LGBTQ community) are words that shouldn't be used. I, in fact, asked Carry if he had used any of these words in his video because I couldn't remember and he said he didn't. He is a huge influencer and he is responsible. Even I made sure to not use any of these words which can target a particular community. You can roast anyone without being offensive. My main idea behind my roast was to roast basis content. I don't have to resort to anything offensive for it.

Carry Minati's video was pulled down. What was your reaction like?

I felt it was not justified. His point was that people have seen his video without context and his video was removed. As a creator, I know how much pain it takes to make a video, and to get it removed, I don't think we can understand his pain, honestly! Woh hil gaya hoga. I had spoken to Carry and he said that he needs time right now. I would have got really upset if that would have happened to me.

Faizal Siddiqui is in a soup currently over his TikTok video which allegedly promotes violence against women. Your comments?

Yes, I saw the video and I was shocked myself. But, he is not the only one doing this. There are many other people too and they should also be held accountable. We must have seen people disrespecting women even on YouTube and it is really sad. I had taken this topic up in one of my videos too. I think disrespecting women in real life or reel should be condemned.

Credits :Pinkvilla

