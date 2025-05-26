Stolen OTT Release Date: When and where to watch Abhishek Banerjee’s award-winning thriller movie online
After earning accolades at international film festivals, Abhishek Banerjee’s Stolen is all set for a digital premiere. Check out the release date here!
Abhishek Banerjee is widely recognized as a gifted and adaptable actor in the film industry. Best known for his performances in Stree and Mirzapur, he has also delivered critically praised roles in various films, including Stolen. This thriller-drama, directed by Karan Tejpal, has already received international praise and is now prepared for release on a digital streaming platform.
When and where to watch Stolen
On May 26, Amazon Prime Video unveiled a new poster for Stolen, the internationally praised film starring Abhishek Banerjee, announcing its release date on the streaming platform.
The movie is set to premiere on June 4, 2025. Sharing the information, the streaming platform captioned, "A missing child and a thrilling race against time." In the poster, Abhishek can be seen clad in blood, looking devastated.
Plot of Stolen
The plot follows two brothers, Gautam (played by Abhishek Banerjee) and Raman (Shubham), who witness a baby being kidnapped from an impoverished mother at a railway station.
This event propels them into a perilous quest to rescue the child, compelling them to face their own beliefs and the harsh realities of social inequality. The film delves into powerful themes such as motherhood, class discrimination, xenophobia, and growing disenchantment with the system.
Stolen has received acclaim at numerous esteemed film festivals, such as the 2023 Venice Film Festival, BFI London, and the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM). It also earned the Audience Choice Award for Best Film and Best Director at Japan’s Skip City International Digital Cinema Festival.
In India, the movie made its debut at the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival and was subsequently screened at the 28th International Film Festival of Kerala.
Cast and crew of Stolen
The executive producers of Stolen include Anurag Kashyap, Kiran Rao, Nikkhil Advani, and Vikramaditya Motwane. The film is directed by Karan Tejpal and produced by Gaurav Dhingra. The cast features Abhishek Banerjee, Harish Khanna, Mia Maelzer, Sahidur Rahaman, and Shubham Vardhan.
