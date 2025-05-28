‘How dare you touch me?’: Gully Boy star Amruta Subhash exposes senior producer for inappropriate behavior

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual harassment.

Bollywood actress Amruta Subhash, who has worked in Lust Stories 2, Gully Boy, Choked, and more, recently opened up on the shocking incidents of facing sexual harassment in the industry by some ‘big’ producers. She exposed a senior producer for inappropriate behavior.

In a recent conversation with Zoom, Amruta Subhash recently opened up on the harrowing incident and shared that she was climbing stairs and her top lifted a bit. Soon, the producer of a play came from behind and held a hand near her waist.

The actress turned around after feeling something around her waist and found out it was the producer. She questioned him about his behavior but got no serious answer from him as he just brushed it off.

Amruta shared, “Everybody was stunned because he was such a big name. He said, 'No, no, your top just moved up,' and I said, 'It’s none of your business! How dare you touch me there? You can’t do that.'"

The Gully Boy actress further added that people there were sure that she would be thrown out from her role but she wasn’t concerned about it. She continued slamming the producer and strongly made it clear that no one can touch her without her consent. Amruta Subhash revealed that the producer was much older than her.

Meanwhile, the Lust Stories 2 actress also opened up on another similar incident where a producer invited her for drinks at night. When she decided to confront the situation, she showed up unannounced at his room, catching him off guard.

Amruta questioned his inappropriate behavior and reminded him of their age difference, expressing her discomfort. Her direct approach surprised him and made him uneasy.

She added that she kept the door open for her safety and stood her ground, refusing to feel awkward or tolerate the daily harassment. The actress stated that after this confrontation, the situation improved.

Amruta Subhash also has some advice for young girls to tackle such harrowing incidents. She revealed that looking straight into such men’s eyes works, as they get afraid to make eye contact. She shared that when women feel afraid, they notice and try to overpower them. But looking straight into their eyes makes them scared.

