Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat to Amitabh Bachchan's Jalsa: Famous Bollywood residences you'd love to step inside

Bollywood celebrities don't just shine on the screen; they also own the lifestyle game. From stunning outfits to dreamy houses, everything they own screams luxury, and why not? Their stunning residences, whether sea-facing apartments or serene hilltop villas, leave fans in awe and craving a peek inside. With jaw-dropping interiors and estimated values, they aren't just mansions; they are style statements that make fans obsessed with them and how! Now, let’s take a look at five expensive houses of Bollywood celebrities worth the hype.

1. Shah Rukh Khan - Home Overview

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic home has our hearts. Visiting Mumbai and not coming to see the brilliant mansion is next to impossible. He owns a lavish sea-facing bungalow in Bandstand in Mumbai. The area is quite famous, just like his house, and well, we didn’t need to mention the neighborhood. He named his beautiful house Mannat.

Mannat’s estimated value is worth the hype. It costs around Rs 200 crore. The bungalow contains a six-story mansion with a private auditorium, swimming pool, gym, library, boxing ring, underground parking, and many more luxurious features you can think of. How can we skip the terrace where he comes out to meet and greet his fans. Well, who doesn’t want a tour of this lovely house?

There’s an interesting backstory which definitely might be of your interest. The infamous Mannat was initially named Villa Vienna before SRK purchased it in 2001. The rest is history.

2. Amitabh Bachchan - Home Overview

Next up is megastar Amitabh Bachchan's beautiful, prestigious house in Juhu. Known for its richness and located in close proximity to Juhu Beach, he named his iconic bungalow Jalsa, which is now quite famous. The house is estimated to be valued at a whopping Rs 112 crore, according to 99acres.com.

The lavish house features a perfect blend of royal interiors with statement pieces. It has a beautiful garden at the entrance. Several pieces of wall art, pictures of deities, family photos, and more adorn his living room, making it a visually appealing space.

The iconic bungalow also holds an interesting story. It was gifted to Big B by the well-known filmmaker Ramesh Sippy in recognition of his impeccable acting skills in the film Satte Pe Satta. Meanwhile, the first house he bought was situated just 11 km away from Jalsa.

3. Ranbir Kapoor - Home Overview

Bollywood actors and star couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s house is situated in Pali Hill, Bandra, Mumbai. It is a 12-story apartment complex, and they stay on the 7th floor. Their house, named Vastu, is estimated to be worth Rs 35 crore.

Vastu features modern interiors with a white, black, and brown colour palette. They have a massive living space, two parking spaces, and more. The house also has a large picture of the late Raj Kapoor, Ranbir’s grandfather.

The actor also got married in this house to Alia Bhatt, which was attended by close family and friends, making the house even more iconic for them.

4. Akshay Kumar - Home Overview

Actor Akshay Kumar lives in a beautiful sea-facing duplex at Prime Beach, Juhu, Mumbai. The house is estimated to be valued at Rs 80 crore.

The luxurious home features a sea view, a gym, a pool, a home theater, a terraced yard, and a lovely garden. It also has a fascinating history behind the superstar’s house. The property in which Akshay is staying was earlier owned by freedom fighter Sumati Morarjee, a friend of Mahatma Gandhi.

5. Salman Khan - Home Overview

Bhaijaan of Bollywood, Salman Khan, resides in the Galaxy apartment, located in Bandra West, a prime area of the city. The estimated price of the entire property is Rs 100 crore, according to NoBroker. His father, Salim Khan, and other family members reside in the same building.

The house is known for its minimalist design, but quite spacious. It has an L-shaped living and dining area, a gym, a pool, and a bulletproof balcony from where the superstar greets his fans.

Despite owning a lavish triplex in Bandra and a farmhouse in Panvel, Salman has never moved out permanently from Galaxy Apartments because of the emotional connection he has with the place.

The glamour and architectural brilliance of Bollywood celebrity homes leave us truly obsessed. In an age where home décor has become a trending topic, flooding our feeds with influencers showcasing their living spaces, these iconic residences of B-town stars stand out like no other. From luxurious interiors to jaw-dropping designs, these celeb homes are not just stunning but truly unmissable for any décor enthusiast.

