Kannappa producers issue first statement after hard drive containing footage gets stolen: ‘This isn’t mischief, its sabotage’
Kannappa is eyeing a theatrical release on June 27. Ahead of the same, the makers recently revealed the theft of a hard drive containing crucial footage.
Kannappa makers call hard drive theft an act of sabotage
And now, in a statement on X, the production house 24 Frames Factory has issued a formal statement addressing the matter. It claimed that the two individuals Raghu and Charitha, who received the delivery of the courier are unauthorized and not related in any way to the producers.
Kannappa makers then stated they are aware of who actually orchestrated this theft and added that even the investigative team behind the case knows the identity. They tagged it an act of personal vendetta and sabotage.
The statement read, “It is disheartening to see such cheap and calculated tactics being deployed from within the industry itself. This is not mischief—it is sabotage, and it reflects a deeply unfortunate descent into personal vendetta-driven behavior.”
Makers apprehend culprits plan on releasing the stolen footage
In an interesting revelation in the same statement, the production house claimed that the stolen footage is 90 minutes long.
They added that, based on strong intel, they’re aware of the next plan of the culprits, where they would release this footage online ahead of the film’s theatrical release so as to spoil it.
More about Kannappa
Coming back to the film, the Telugu fantasy film is directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh and produced by Mohan Babu. The movie is based on the legend of Kannappa, who has been a stoic figure in the history of Hinduism and a true devotee of Lord Shiva.
Besides Vishnu Manchu in the lead, the film also has a series of interesting cameos by superstars Akshay Kumar, Prabhas, Mohanlal, and Kajal Aggarwal.
