Did you know Shah Rukh Khan was asked to leave by Mannat watchman while filming Yes Boss song? What happened next is truly inspiring

Shah Rukh Khan and his family currently reside in the six-story architectural marvel of Mumbai. The heritage bungalow, located in the Bandstand area, is the testimony of the journey of an ambitious Delhi boy who eventually became the Badshah of Bollywood. But before owning the property, SRK dreamed of buying it when he was shooed away by the watchman while shooting the iconic song, Chaand Tare from Yes Boss, in front of the bungalow. Read on!

While talking to Lehren Retro, choreographer turned director Ahmed Khan recalled shooting for the song with Shah Rukh Khan. He went back and recalled filming the iconic track in front of the heritage bungalow when it was named Villa Vienna. Ahmed stated, “Chaand Tare, I remember we were shooting outside Mannat and watchman ne humey hakaal diya tha. (The watchman shooed us away.)”

Sharing more about the specific part of the track that showcases the old building of SRK’s Mannat, the Heropanti 2 director shared, “There’s a shot of a Parsi couple driving and Shah Rukh jumps on the car.” After they took that shot, the watchman asked them to leave. This is when the superstar jokingly said, “Khareed lu kya? Fir shot lenge. (Should I buy it? Then we will take the shot.)”

The Pathaan actor also told the entire unit, “Ye le lete hai fir apna shot ho paaega (Let’s buy this, then our shot will be complete.)” While he joked at that moment, the words became true, and years later, the superstar finally bought that property in 2001 for Rs 13.01 crore and named it Mannat.

Currently, the Khans are preparing to move to their rented duplex apartments as their home will be undergoing renovations. For this, SRK has leased the apartments from the Bhagnani family in the Puja Casa building in the Pali Hill area of Khar. Together, the two duplexes come to 10,500 sq ft, less than half his 27,000 sq ft bungalow, Mannat.

The entire building is co-owned by Jackky Bhagnani, his sister Deepshikha Bhagnani, and their father, producer Vashu Bhagnani. Jackky and his wife, actress Rakul Preet Singh, and Vashu and his wife, Pooja Bhagnani, live in the same building.