8 iconic Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal collaborations that still live rent-free in our hearts

Bollywood actors Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar have worked together in several films that went on to become blockbuster hits. They first starred together in the 2000 film Hera Pheri and their comic timing won the hearts of the audiences. The film became a major hit. Their on-screen bonding evolved and they have become an unforgettable duo with some amazing, successful films like Welcome, OMG! Oh My God, and Sarfira.

Akshay and Paresh have etched their names as the perfect duo in the comedy genre, making audiences ROFL with their comic timing. However, not only that, but they proved to be a versatile duo and flourished even while experimenting with other genres together.

Top Movies List

1. Hera Pheri (2000)

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Hera Pheri is one of the most loved comedy films of the duo. It became quite a hit film and became a cult classic over the years. Directed by Priyadarshan and written by Neeraj Vora, it also stars Suniel Shetty, Tabu, Om Puri, and Gulshan Grover apart from Akshay and Paresh.

A remake of the 1989 Malayalam film Ramji Rao Speaking, the story revolves around Raju, Shyam and Baburao Ganpatrao Apte, who gets scammed by a fraudster. The trio urgently needs money to repay the loan to a gangster and the ransom call through a cross-connection is a cherry on top. The series is perfect to shoo away the tensions of daily life.

2. Phir Hera Pheri (2006)

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Phir Hera Pheri is a 2006 Indian Hindi-language comedy film written and directed by Neeraj Vora. It is a sequel to Hera Pheri and the second installment of the Hera Pheri franchise. The madness returns with the trio and this time too they get cheated by a fraudster Anuradha (played by Bipasha Basu). What follows is complete chaos and a lot of laughter.

3. OMG – Oh My God! (2012)

Platform: JioHotstar

The 2012 film OMG – Oh My God! is the perfect blend of satirical comedy and drama film written and directed by Umesh Shukla. The story revolves around the story of Kanji Lalji Mehta, who one day decided to sue God. He fought the case all by himself after his insurance claim got rejected under an ‘Act of God’ clause after an earthquake destroyed his shop. Akshay played the role of Lord Krishna in the film. Their pairing was unbeatable.

4. Welcome (2007)

Platform: Amazon Prime Video, JioHotstar

The 2007 Hindi-language film Welcome is a perfect mix of comedy and drama, co-written and directed by Anees Bazmee. The film has earned the position of cult classic. It stars Akshay Kumar as Rajeev and Paresh Rawal plays the role of his uncle, Dr. Ghunghroo. The film will take you on a hilarious ride with unforgettable memories.

5. Bhagam Bhag (2006)

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

The 2006 comedy film Bhagam Bhag, directed by Priyadarshan, revolves around a theater group that travels to London for a show and gets entangled in a murder mystery. What follows is a complete rollercoaster ride of confusion and laughter. The perfect duo Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal yet again prove their jodi is a hit.

Hidden Gems

Lesser-known but brilliant collaborations

6. Garam Masala (2005)

Platform: JioHotstar

Directed by Priyadarshan, the comedy film Garam Masala revolves around Akshay Kumar and John Abraham, two flirtatious photographers and best friends. Paresh Rawal plays the role of frustrated chef Mambo and Akshay and Paresh’s scene-stealing kitchen interactions are unforgettable. A must-watch hidden gem it is.

7. Aan: Men at Work (2004)

Platform: Amazon Prime Video, JioHotstar

The cop drama veers away from its usual comic space. Akshay is seen in the role of a no-nonsense police officer, while Paresh is seen in the role of a seasoned inspector. Though their pairing is quite serious, it is perfect to attract viewers. A different genre for the duo and a hidden gem.

Fan favorite that didn't get much mainstream attention

8. Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007)

Platform: Netflix, JioHotstar

Bhool Bhulaiyaa is a perfect blend of psychological thriller and horror comedy. The storyline revolves around an NRI and his wife who decide to stay in their ancestral house despite being warned about ghosts. Soon after shifting, they witness unexpected things and call a psychiatrist to solve the case. Akshay plays the role of a psychiatrist, and Paresh plays the role of caretaker of the mansion. The film was loved by the audiences but didn’t get much mainstream attention.

Behind-The-Scenes Trivia

Umesh Shukla, who worked with Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal in OMG – Oh My God!, once told Hindustan Times, “I knew Akshay Kumar (before casting him in OMG). But it was Paresh Rawal ji's relationship with Akshay (which was very good) and that is how we were able to meet him very easily (for the 2012 film).”

Earlier, in an interview with Lallantop, Paresh was asked if Akshay Kumar is a friend. The veteran actor responded, “Film industry mein colleague hote hain, theatre mein dost hote hain, aur school mein jigar jaan dost hote hain (In the film industry, people are colleagues, in the theatre they are friends, and in school, they are heart-to-heart friends).”

Clarifying his statement, he then told Bollywood Hungama, “I simply said that he’s a colleague. Neither Akshay nor I are social. So, there’s no question of us bumping into any party. Hence, I called him a colleague.” He added, “He’s a friend and will remain a friend.”

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Paresh also defended Akshay Kumar for his work choices and said it is nobody’s business.

Despite their strong working relationship, recent events have tested their bond. Paresh Rawal's unexpected exit from Hera Pheri 3 reportedly left Akshay Kumar in tears. Director Priyadarshan revealed that Akshay got emotional upon learning of Rawal's departure, questioning, "Priyan, why is Paresh doing this to us?"

Fans have long cherished the on-screen partnership of Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal, a duo that has delivered some of Bollywood's most iconic comedic moments. Their unparalleled comic chemistry, iconic roles, consistent collaboration, and more made their partnership one of the most celebrated in Bollywood history.

