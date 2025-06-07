Dhamaal 4: THIS star returns to join Ajay Devgn starrer and it’s sure to get you thrilled

Dhamaal 4 is gearing up to be one of Bollywood’s most-awaited franchise comedies. Following three smashing hits, the makers are ready to thrill fans once again. And here’s the exciting news! Esha Gupta is all set to return, adding more sparkle to Indra Kumar’s hilarious new chapter.

Yes, you heard it right! Esha Gupta, who left a lasting impression with her special appearance as Prachi in Dhamaal 3, is all set to return in Dhamaal 4. Her comeback is sure to add extra sparkle and excitement to this much-anticipated next chapter of the popular franchise.

Advertisement

Director Indra Kumar confirmed the same and praised Esha calling her a ‘great actor and a fantastic person’. In a recent conversation with IANS, he shared, “We are really happy that Esha Gupta is back in Dhamaal 4, as she was also a part of our franchise Dhamaal 3.” Praising her, he added, “She is a great actor and a fantastic person. Working with her is a pleasure.”

Though Esha Gupta made a brief cameo in Dhamaal 3, she is rumored to have a much more significant role in the upcoming installment. Details about her character remain a secret, adding to the film’s intrigue.

Meanwhile, Dhamaal 4’s team is currently busy shooting in Mumbai. Earlier, they shot in Malshej Ghat of Maharashtra. After wrapping the schedule on April 10, Ajay Devgn and other team members took to Instagram and shared two happy photos with the entire team.

Sharing the same, they wrote, “The madness is BACK! #Dhamaal4 kicks off with a bang — Malshej Ghat schedule wrapped, Mumbai schedule rolling! Let the laughter riot begin!”

Advertisement

Dhamaal 4 stars an ensemble cast including Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Sanjay Mishra, Jaaved Jaaferi, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Anjali Anand, Upendra Limaye, Vijay Patkar, and Ravi Kishan in important roles. The film is set to hit theaters on Eid 2026.

Madhuri Dixit will also be seen playing a pivotal role in Dhamaal 4. Talking exclusively to Pinkvilla last year, she shared, “Well, I cannot talk about it right now, because even I don't know what's happening. But as soon as things conspire and happen, I will let you know.”

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more!

ALSO READ: How did Ajay Devgn's approval for Dhamaal 4 land Riteish Deshmukh-led Masti 4 in Milap Zaveri's kitty as director? Find out