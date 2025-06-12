Bollywood Newswrap, June 11: Raj Kundra-Shilpa Shetty's heated argument in Croatia, Arbaaz Khan confirms Sshura’s pregnancy

Hey, Bollywood lovers! Missed out on the drama due to midweek madness? Worry not, we’ve got your filmy fix! From Raj Kundra reacting to Shilpa Shetty's heated argument in Croatia to Arbaaz Khan sharing his nervous excitement over wife Sshura’s pregnancy, here’s a quick wrap-up of today’s top Bollywood highlights!

Here are the top 5 headlines of June 11, 2025

1. Kajol on Ajay Devgn or R Madhavan’s cameos in Maa

Kajol’s upcoming film Maa has a connection to the world of Ajay Devgn and R. Madhavan’s Shaitaan. Now, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the actress was asked if the duo could make cameo appearances in Maa.

She shared, “No, no. Kaash aap ne yeh suggestion mujhe pehli diya hota. Humari shooting ke pehle diya hota toh hum shayad shooting kar bhi lete.” (No, no. I wish you had given me this suggestion earlier. If you'd told me before our shoot, we might have filmed it).

The actress further added, “Lekin, now it's too late. The film is about to be released. We can't add that much now. I hope if you like the film a lot, hopefully, there will be a Maa 2.”

2. Arbaaz Khan on wife Sshura’s pregnancy

Reports of Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan expecting their first child together were doing the rounds for quite some time. Now, in a conversation with Delhi Times, the actor opened up about it for the first time. He admitted that he is quite nervous and added that everyone, at this stage, goes through the same feeling.

Arbaaz also shared that as he is embracing fatherhood after quite some time now, it's a fresh feeling for him all over again. He added, “I'm looking forward to it, and it's giving me a new sense of happiness and responsibility. I'm kind of liking that.”

3. Kajol on reuniting with Shah Rukh Khan for mature love story

Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic pairing has a separate fan base. Now, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, the actress was asked whether she and Shah Rukh Khan should reunite for a mature love story. She shared, “I would love to see a film like that. Yes, definitely, why not? If Shah Rukh ever sits here, you can definitely suggest it to him. But we'll see.”

The actress further praised SRK and said, “Shah Rukh Khan has these fabulous ways of putting things. Mere saamne ek gai bhi rakh doge na toh mein bhi uss gai ke, gai I want to clarify is a cow. Just to be clear, nobody has to misunderstand this. Toh mere saamne ek gai bhi rakh doge na toh I will make sure that that cow also feels like I'm madly in love with the cow.”

4. Vicky Kaushal to join YRF spy universe?

Recently, there have been reports that Vicky Kaushal is joining the famous YRF spy universe. However, it is untrue. A source close to the development shared that while the studio does plan to expand the spy franchise with new faces and storylines, there’s currently no confirmation about Vicky’s involvement.

5. Raj Kundra on Shilpa Shetty's heated argument in Croatia

After a video of Shilpa Shetty indulging in a heated argument in Croatia went viral, her husband and actor Raj Kundra opened up about it. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Raj shared that he booked a table a year in advance at a popular restaurant to celebrate Shilpa’s birthday. However, upon arrival, they were informed that the table had already been given to another group.

When the actress and her family questioned the error, they were asked to stay quiet, which left them shocked and upset. The situation escalated into a heated exchange. Raj expressed his disappointment and said, “As someone who has also run restaurants, I found the handling of the situation deeply frustrating, especially with my elderly parents, mother-in-law, and 20 guests left waiting.”

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more!

ALSO READ: Interview: Kajol on kids Nysa and Yug and her biggest teaching as parent: ‘Mein jabh bhi ghar pahunchti hu toh…’– EXCLUSIVE