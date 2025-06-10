Is there ego clash between Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh? Karan Johar spills truth

Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh are two of the most celebrated stars in the industry. The duo have given some impeccable performances and made a special place in the hearts of fans. However, there were rumors of ego clash between Ranbir and Ranveer. And now, Karan Johar has opened up about the same.

In a recent conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Karan Johar shared, “Everybody is very understanding of each other. There is no ego. This is all very old school of looking at it in that gaze or lens. I don’t look and I’m sure they don’t either.”

KJo further shared how the duo gave him feedback after each other’s film and said, “I remember after watching Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Ranveer coming to my house and telling me his thoughts. It was wonderful. Then Ranbir gave me feedback on Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. I think we are all friends above anything else.”

Karan Johar opened up on his bond with the duo and revealed spending time with Ranbir and Ranveer, going shopping, discussing ‘personal lives and feelings’, and more.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen in Ramayana alongside Yash. The film also stars Sunny Deol, Sai Pallavi, Ravi Dubey, Arun Govil, Indira Krishnan, Lara Dutta, Amitabh Bachchan, Kunal Kapoor, Kajal Aggarwal, and more.

Bankrolled by Namit Malhotra and Yash, the mythological epic drama will be released in two parts. The first part Ramayan Part One will hit the theaters on Diwali 2026. Meanwhile, Part Two will be released on Diwali 2027. For the unversed, both the parts are being shot simultaneously. Apart from this, Ranbir Kapoor will also be seen in Love & War, with Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. It is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

On the other hand, Ranveer Singh is currently busy filming for his next film Dhurandhar. He will also be seen in the action thriller Don 3. The film was announced in 2023 but is yet to go on floors.

