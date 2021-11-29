What does ‘I do.’ Mean to you?

When you hear the words, ‘I do.’ What comes to mind? For me it’s an image of a couple promising each other a lifetime together.

Through the years, these two iconic words have evolved. Today, they have reached a pinnacle to mean much more. Delving into the mindset of the new generation, the 133-year-old diamond company, De Beers, has pulled these time-honored words of intent into the modern context, expanding their meaning.

For the individualistic, environmentally conscious, and strong women of today, like yourselves, ‘I do.’ now symbolizes a personal pledge. It is a commitment towards yourself, to your family, to nature, society, friendships and much more.

Rewriting the meaning of ‘I do.’ De Beers is encouraging people to stand by what they believe in and what is most meaningful in their life. ‘I do.’ is today, more relevant than ever as it spans through a range of emotions and relationships, adhering to the diverse range of beliefs and intentions of the aware and responsible generation. This phrase of intent is a promise and encourages a new charge in a powerful, authentic and unexpected way.

Jewellery serves as a reminder of this testament to yourself. De Beers Forevermark jewellery are symbols of these promises – particularly meaningful because of the company’s own commitments to sustainability and responsible practices. In an era where ethics and values are paramount, ‘I do.’ also means action and purpose. By wearing De Beers Forevermark diamonds, you can use them as talismans: for individual and collective acts of intent, towards a better, brighter future ensuring to live truly, every single day.

