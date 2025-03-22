Dhanashree Verma looks visibly emotional as paparazzo tells her new music video matches divorce situation with Yuzvendra Chahal: WATCH
Dhanashree Verma made her first appearance after divorce from Yuzvendra Chahal. The choreographer looked visibly emotional when paparazzo told her that her new music video matches her situation.
Indian cricket Yuzvendra Chahal married choreographer and social media personality Dhanashree Verma, back in 2020. But sadly, the couple parted ways and were granted divorce on March 20, 2025. A day later, Verma made her first public appearance after officially getting divorced. While she refused to comment on the sad incident, the YouTuber looked visibly emotional when the paparazzo told her new music video matches the divorce situation. Check it out!
Breaking up a relationship and parting ways with a partner is never easy for anyone. However, due to compatibility issues, Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma took a difficult decision and finally got divorced mutually. But that didn’t stop them from fulfilling their work commitments and resuming life as usual. On March 21, 2025, Verma interacted with the media for the first time after their divorce was finalized on March 20, 2025.
In a viral clip, the dance choreographer can be seen posing for the shutterbugs in stunning black attire. She denied commenting on the divorce by stating “Gaana suno pehle.” When the paparazzo tells her new music video matches the divorce situation, she fakes a smile and reacts with just a thumbs up.
Dhanashree Verma poses for the media after divorce from Yuzvendra Chahal:
For the unaware, they are talking about Verma’s new song titled ‘Dekha Ji Dekha Maine’ which was released on YouTube on the same day when the celebs parted ways. The trending tracks deal with topics of adultery, domestic violence, and toxic relationships. Backed by T-series, it also features Paatal Lok actor Ishwak Singh.
On March 20, 2025, Chahal’s lawyer confirmed, “The court has accepted the joint petition of both parties. The parties are no longer husband and wife.” The Bar and Bench also reported that the cricketer will be paying his estranged wife Rs 4.75 crore as alimony.
Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence, assault, or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.
