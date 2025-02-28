Newtopia Episode 5 Review: Jisoo loses new friends to zombie attack, Park Jung Min is determined to find her

Name: Newtopia

Premiere date: February 7, 2025

Cast: Jisoo, Park Jung Min, Im Sung Jae, Kang Young Seok

Director: Yoon Sung Hyun

Screenwriter: Ji Ho Jin, Han Jin Won

Number of episode: 8

Date of release: February 7, 2025

Genre: Zombie, Romance

Where to watch: Prime Video

Newtopia episode 5 recap

Jisoo and Park Jung Min were desperately trying to find their way back to each other amidst the zombie apocalypse in Newtopia. In episode 5, the characters had to make tough choices for the sake of others. Kang Young Soo (Jisoo) finally reached Tower A, the building where Lee Jae Yun (Park Jung Min) had his secret military base. In a remarkable showcase of bravery and sacrifice, Alex (Lee Hak Joo) gave up his life to save Kang Young Soo and Seo Jin Wook (Kang Young Seok).

A zombie-bitten Sam Su (Tang Jun Sang) parted ways with his newly made friends after realizing that it was time for him to turn into one of the creatures they had been fighting against. However, he fulfilled his responsibility by getting them to the car of the deceased Alex, helping them reach the safe place that Lee Jae Yun had mentioned. Meanwhile, the soldiers were grief-stricken as they lost their pillar of support, Sergeant Jung (Lee Joo Won), who had fallen victim to a zombie attack.

Newtopia episode 5 review

The monotonous zombie-fighting plot was redeemed by the emotional depth and character development of the supporting cast. Notably, Seo Jin Wook transformed from a seemingly selfish and cowardly character into a sympathetic figure through his attempt to take Sam Su to his mother's hospital, despite their initially tense dynamics. Alex's predictable yet impactful demise was made even more heartbreaking by his compelling performance, which kept viewers holding onto hope for his survival until the very end.

Advertisement

While Lee Jae Yun and Ra In Ho (Im Sung Jae) remained somewhat one-dimensional, hotelier O Su Jeong (Hong Seo Hee) began to intrigue viewers with her impressive rifle-shooting skills and enigmatic persona. Her character hints at a deeper mystery, suggesting that she may be harboring a secret skill or talent that could prove crucial in a future crisis.