Newtopia Ep 4 Recap and Review: Jisoo finds shield from zombie attack; recalls pursuing Park Jung Min in college

Name: Newtopia

Premiere date: February 7, 2025

Cast: Jisoo, Park Jung Min, Im Sung Jae, Kang Young Seok

Director: Yoon Sung Hyun

Screenwriter: Ji Ho Jin, Han Jin Won

Number of episodes: 8

Date of release: February 7, 2025

Genre: Zombie, Romance

Where to watch: Prime Video

Newtopia plot

The narrative follows the hustle of two groups of people in a zombie wrecked world. They undertake different methods of fighting the apocalyptic situation, but have one common goal– reuniting with their loved ones.

Newtopia episode 4 recap

Episode 4 of Newtopia gave us a glimpse of Kang Young Soo (Jisoo) and Lee Jae Yun's (Park Jung Min) college days. In a surprising revelation, we got to know that it was she who pursued him and not the other way round. Lee Jae Yun, who initially rejected her advances numerous times, later became the most caring boyfriend. As reality struck Kang Young Soo, she found herself in the same dark alley with zombies around.

Then came the surprise element– the zombie shield. Kang Young Soo, Seo Jin Wook (Kang Young Seok) and Alex (Lee Hak Joo) found a zombie-bitten human, Sam Su (Tang Jun Sang), who neither transformed into a zombie nor was targeted by them anymore. They took his around to divert the zombies' attention, using him as a shield to move safely towards their destination– Tower A. Meanwhile, Lee Jae Yun and Ra In Ho (Im Sung Jae) decide to flee from the barrack to go back to their beloveds.

Advertisement

Newtopia episode 4 review

The episode was more about emotions than action. All the characters, including the soldiers went through emotional turmoil. A scene highlighted the mental toll on those left behind when a loved one passes away, contrasting a soldier's suicidal death with another's narrow escape. Amidst the grotesque death scenes, the flashback to Lee Jae Yun's character development from a tsundere to a protective boyfriend was comforting.

Kang Young Soo's compassion shone through even in life-or-death situations, as she risked everything to help others, embodying the hope and positivity needed in a dark world. Amongst the other character developments, a notable one was that of a seemingly fragile hotelier, O Su Jeong's (Hong Seo Hee), who was revealed to be shooter in the national reserve team back in high school. With the multifaceted layers of the characters coming to the forefront, it will be interesting to see what new twist the next episode brings.