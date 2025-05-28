Nine Puzzles Ep 7-9: Release date, what you can expect, when and where to watch part 2 of Kim Da Mi-Son Suk Ku's thriller

Kim Da Mi and Son Suk Ku’s Nine Puzzles has been straight-up captivating audiences from the very first teaser, trailer, and poster to every sneak peek dropped. This gripping thriller has totally fed the cravings of suspense junkies everywhere, leaving viewers on the edge of their seats and hungry for more. And guess what? The wait is finally over—episodes 7 through 9 are dropping today, May 28 (Wednesday).

Since its premiere last week, the buzz around Nine Puzzles has only grown stronger. The series has not only received rave reviews from critics but has also sparked lively conversations across social media platforms. Fans are now counting down the hours to dive into the latest episodes.

Find out when and where to watch Nine Puzzles episodes 7 to 9

The much-anticipated episodes 7 to 9 of Nine Puzzles will be released today, May 28. Fans around the world can stream the new episodes on major OTT platforms starting at 4 PM KST. For viewers in India, the episodes will be available at 12:30 noon on Jio Cinema, making it easy for everyone to catch the next thrilling chapters of this suspense-packed series.

When Past Secrets Resurface, Trust Becomes the Ultimate Nine Puzzle

Get ready for Nine Puzzles, a gripping Korean drama that weaves suspense, crime, and psychological intrigue into one intense package. The story follows Yoon Yi Na, a criminal profiler haunted by a brutal murder she witnessed ten years ago. Despite her detailed account, Detective Kim Han Saem has always been skeptical of her involvement.

But when a series of chilling new murders rocks the city, each marked by a cryptic puzzle piece at the crime scenes, Yi Na and Han Saem are forced into an uneasy alliance. What begins as a straightforward investigation quickly twists into a dangerous mind game filled with suspicion, tension, and a surprising emotional connection between them.

As the clues from the past and present collide, the stakes rise—pushing Yi Na and Han Saem not just to solve the case, but to confront their own doubts and fears before the killer strikes again. Expect a thrilling ride of mystery, psychological drama, and a complex partnership forged in the heat of danger.

Nine Puzzles boasts a stellar ensemble cast

Kim Da Mi as Yoon Yi Na, a sharp and enigmatic criminal profiler with a haunting past

Son Suk Ku as Kim Han Saem, a seasoned detective whose skepticism about Yi Na’s innocence adds tension to their collaboration

Kim Sung Kyun as Yang Jeong Ho, the composed leader of the police team

Hyun Bong Sik as Choi San, a meticulous forensic officer

Kwak Ja Hyung as No Su Gwang, a steadfast and loyal police officer

Kim Do Geon, Hwang Jung Min, Lee Sung Min, Park Sung Woong, and Lee Hee Jun, who deliver compelling performances in pivotal roles

