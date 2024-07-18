7 Lee Do Hyun shows that are absolute no skip

Lee Do Hyun shows his incredible range and versatility across various genres, making him a must-watch actor. Starting with his breakout role in Hotel del Luna in 2019, he captivated audiences with his charm. His lead role in 18 Again released in 2020 showed his impressive acting skills, earning him multiple awards.

In another hit 2020 series, Sweet Home, he played a darker, more complex character. Youth of May released in 2021 further highlighted his emotional depth, while The Glory and The Good Bad Mother further solidified his reputation as a top-tier actor.

If you are smitten by his latest hit, Exhuma, don't miss these seven stellar performances.

7 best Lee Do Hyun shows to add to your watchlist

1. Hotel del Luna

In the enigmatic realm of Hotel del Luna, Lee Do Hyun brings to life the loyal and charismatic character of Go Chung Myung, a Later Silla royal guard captain entwined in Jang Man Wol's intricate past.

His presence not only adds depth to the historical narrative of the story but also explores the enduring friendships and sacrifices that echo through centuries within the mystical confines of this supernatural hotel.

2. 18 Again

Cast: Kim Ha Neul, Yoon Sang Hyun, Lee Do Hyun

IMDB Rating: 8.2/10

Release year: 2020

Genre: Romantic, comedy, fantasy, drama, coming-of-age

Where to watch: Netflix

In 18 Again, Lee Do Hyun brilliantly navigates the dual roles of Hong Dae Young, a middle-aged man trapped in his youthful 18-year-old body. As Go Woo Young, he grapples with the complexities of high school life while reconnecting with his estranged family.

His transformation becomes a poignant journey of redemption and self-discovery, highlighting the power of second chances and the enduring bonds of family.

3. Sweet Home

Cast: Song Kang, Lee Jin Wook, Lee Si Young, Park Gyu Young, Kim Hee Jun, Go Min Si, Lee Do Hyun

IMDB Rating: 7.3/10

Release year: 2020

Genre: Apocalyptic, horror, action, fantasy

Where to watch: Netflix

In Sweet Home, Lee Do Hyun shines as Lee Eun Hyuk, the composed and logical leader thrust into an apocalyptic nightmare. Amidst monstrous chaos, Eun Hyuk navigates the fragile dynamics of survival while battling his own inner demons.

His transformation from a reserved medical student to a resilient protector mirrors the series' intense journey through fear, hope, and the fight for humanity's future.

4. Youth of May

Cast: Lee Do Hyun, Go Min Si, Lee Sang Yi, Keum Sae Rok

IMDB Rating: 8.3/10

Release year: 2021

Genre: Melodrama, period-drama

Where to watch: Netflix

In Youth of May, Lee Do Hyun embodies Hwang Hee Tae, a charismatic medical student whose journey through love and revolution defines the tumultuous era of 1980 Gwangju.

Amidst the backdrop of political unrest, Hee Tae's passion for medicine intertwines with his blossoming romance with nurse Kim Myung-hee, painting a portrait of youth amidst historical upheaval.

5. Melancholia

Cast: Lee Do Hyun, Im Soo Jung

IMDB Rating: 7.3/10

Release year: 2021

Genre: Melodrama

Where to watch: Rakuten Viki

In Melancholia, Lee Do Hyun shines as Baek Seung Yoo, a reclusive genius with a mysterious past and an unparalleled talent for mathematics. His encounter with Ji Yoon Soo, portrayed by Im Soo Jung, sparks a transformative journey where academic excellence meets personal redemption, amidst the backdrop of a prestigious high school rife with corruption.

Their bond evolves from teacher-student controversy to a quest for justice, revealing the intricate layers of ambition and integrity.

6. The Glory

In The Glory, Lee Do Hyun plays Joo Yeo Jeong, a talented plastic surgeon with deep ties to Seoul Joo General Hospital, where his mother holds a prestigious position.

Amidst Moon Dong Eun's (Song Hye Kyo) quest for vengeance against her former bullies, Yeo Jeong's intricate involvement adds layers of complexity and moral dilemma, highlighting the blurred lines between justice and personal vendetta in this gripping tale of revenge and redemption.

7. The Good Bad Mother

Cast: Ra Mi Ran, Ahn Eun Jin, Yoo In Soo, Lee Do Hyun

IMDB Rating: 8.4/10

Release year: 2023

Genre: Family, comedy, drama, slice-of-life

Where to watch: Netflix

In The Good Bad Mother, Lee Do Hyun plays Choi Kang Ho, a driven prosecutor whose life takes a tragic turn after an accident leaves him with amnesia and the mind of a child.

As Kang Ho navigates the challenges of his new reality, his mother, Jin Young Soon, played by Ra Mi Ran, embarks on a journey of healing and rediscovery, showing the resilience of a mother's love in the face of adversity.

In conclusion, Lee Do Hyun shows a remarkable range and depth in his acting career, captivating audiences with each role he takes on. From his breakthrough in Hotel del Luna to the critically acclaimed 18 Again, intense dramas like Youth of May, and his latest hit Exhuma, he consistently shows his versatility and skills.

Lee Do Hyun’s ability to embody diverse characters across different genres has made him a sought-after talent in the Korean entertainment industry. Whether in romantic comedies, dark fantasies, or intense melodramas, Lee Do Hyun's performances leave a lasting impression, making his shows a must-watch for fans of compelling storytelling and exceptional acting.

