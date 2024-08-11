'Not athlete or representative but...': BTS' Jin credits Paris Olympics torchbearer experience to fans, shares regret; WATCH

Jin of BTS, who recently returned after completing his military service for over 2 years has been busy creating content and working day and night. Jin recently created history by becoming South Korea’s torchbearer at the Paris Summer Olympics 2024.

To add to the fans’ excitement finally, what happened behind the scenes in Paris on the historic day of Jin’s Paris Olympics torch relay has been revealed.

On August 11, 2024, a special BTS episode was revealed mapping the historic day when BTS’ Jin fulfilled his duty as South Korea’s torchbearer during the Paris Olympics 2024. The video shows Jin on the day of the torch relay in Paris and how he prepared for the significant moment and went through with it and also covers his entire torch relay in detail.

It should be noted that on July 14, at 8:30 France time (midnight IST), Jin fulfilled his duties as South Korea’s torchbearer at the Paris Olympics.

In the video, Jin revealed that while he was on his way to Paris for the torchbearer ceremony he thought he was not the person to do things like this, as he is not an “athlete or someone representing my country”. The BTS oldest added that it all happened because of the ARMYs, they “made it possible” for him to become torchbearer.

Jin gave credit to fans for his unforgettable Paris Olympics torchbearer experience and said he was “grateful” to them. He said “thank you” to all the fans and ARMYs for giving him the chance to be in such an “honorable place”.

Advertisement

Soon after the BTS member’s torch relay finished and he made his way back, Jin went on to say “Should I have glanced at it (torch) while walking?” It was his only regret that he did not glace on the torch while he walked his part of the path, but the Astronaut member dusted the feeling off by saying “That’s too bad” and understood that one will “always have regrets”.

Watch Jin crediting ARMYS for his Paris Olympics torchbearer experience here:

In other news, Jin will soon be premiering his own variety show RUN JIN on BTS’ official YouTube channel on August 13, 2024, at 9 PM KST (5:30 PM IST).

ALSO READ: RUN JIN teaser 3: BTS' Jin reveals WHY taking a break is ‘worse’ for him, gets a class in grilling meet; WATCH