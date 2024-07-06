ONF's North American tour organizer apologizes for breaching group's privacy, leaking exclusive chats to selected fans; controversy EXPLAINED

The organizer of ONF's North American tour, J&B Entertainment, has issued an apology for offering exclusive benefits to a select group of fans through private chatrooms. This led to WM Entertainment announcing the termination of further partnerships with J&B Entertainment. Meanwhile, WM Entertainment is currently reassessing the North American tour, considering the genuine intentions of the fans.

ONF’s tour organizer apologizes for unfairly leaking private chats

On July 5, the organizer of ONF's upcoming North American tour issued an apology for unfairly providing extra benefits to a select group of fans through private KakaoTalk chatrooms. Jacky Yoo, the CEO of J&B Entertainment, admitted to his actions and offered a sincere apology to ONF's fans, the members of the group, and WM Entertainment.

Jacky Yoo, CEO of J&B Entertainment, the organizer of ONF's North American tour, began by sincerely apologizing to the fans of ONF. During ticket sales for ONF's North American tour, he had engaged in private conversations with a small number of fans via KakaoTalk, offering them advantageous sales offers and additional benefits. He expressed regret for worrying fans of ONF, the members of ONF, and WM Entertainment with his foolish attitude and careless speech.

Yoo promised never to communicate with fans privately or offer them additional benefits or amenities without consent from WM Entertainment. Upon discovering his arbitrary actions, WM Entertainment ordered him to correct the method of ticket sales for ONF's North American tour.

Advertisement

He acknowledged that all misunderstandings caused by poor communication, including persistent complaints from fans regarding the tour, were due to his carelessness, and he offered no excuses. Yoo deeply regretted his decision and stated that all benefits and amenities offered to a small number of recipients without WM Entertainment's consent would be canceled.

Additionally, all ticket holders who wished to receive a refund would receive a 100% refund. He concluded by bowing his head in apology to the members of ONF and their fans for the trouble caused.

More details about the controversy over breach of ONF’s privacy

The controversy surrounding ONF's North American tour erupted when fans discovered that J&B Entertainment, the tour organizer, had been offering special benefits to a select group of fans through private KakaoTalk chatrooms. These benefits included access to tickets, private information about the ONF members and their itineraries, and even clothing worn by the members. This breach of privacy and favoritism angered the broader fan base, prompting them to band together and demand an explanation from J&B Entertainment.

Advertisement

The issue quickly caught the attention of ONF's label, WM Entertainment, which confronted J&B Entertainment for clarification. The gravity of the situation led to Jacky Yoo, the CEO of J&B Entertainment, issuing a formal apology. Jacky Yoo admitted to his actions, stating, "I sincerely apologize for worrying fans of ONF, the members of ONF, and WM Entertainment with my foolish attitude and careless speech."

In light of this controversy, WM Entertainment announced severe repercussions for J&B Entertainment. They decided to halt all further partnerships, including canceling ONF's tour stops in Taiwan and Hong Kong, which were originally scheduled for October. WM Entertainment emphasized that this decision was made to protect the group's integrity and maintain fairness for all fans.

Regarding the North American tour scheduled from August 16 through September 1 in eight cities, WM Entertainment stated, "As for ONF's North American tour, scheduled to kick off in August, we will take into consideration the pure intentions of the fans who have completed preparations to meet ONF in their city, and review all circumstances thoroughly before making an announcement."

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'Introducing besties': Stray Kids tease exciting collaboration with Deadpool & Wolverine stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman; see PIC