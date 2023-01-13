Oscars voting begins; Will SS Rajamouli's RRR make it to the final list? COMMENT

SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR needs no introduction. The three words have reached every corner of the globe and left everyone awestruck. From storyline, visuals, and performances to cinematography, the film kept everyone raving about it. After impressing audiences in India, Japan, the US, and more, it's time for awards. It is well known that prestigious awards have been raining for RRR since the last few months. The film has gotten nominated for well-acclaimed awards like HCA, BAFTA, NYFCC, and more. A week ago, the maverick filmmaker SS Rajamouli created history with his big win as he bagged the Best Director Award at the New York Film Critics Circle (NYFCC). The director also accepted the prestigious award and mentioned that RRR was loved by the West the same way Indians did. He also received a standing ovation from the audience at the award ceremony.

RRR’s Naatu Naatu wins Golden Globes Recently, RRR also won big at Golden Globe Awards and made the Nation proud. SS Rajamouli’s RRR made history by bringing home the first Golden Globe award for Best Original song for Naatu Naatu. The Jr NTR and Ram Charan film was nominated in two major categories - Best Original Song and Best Non-English film. While it lost the latter to an Argentinian film, it managed to beat international heavyweights like Taylor Swift, Rihanna, and Lady Gaga in the song category. Ram Charan called receiving love for RRR from western audiences a 'surreal moment'. The RRR actor said, "I think it's a surreal moment right now. I have no words for how much hard work the team put in. And coming from India, to the land of films, mega of films and being appreciated. It gives us the energy to do better films. And why not. I want to work with top directors. I want them to experience us. The world is together. Cinema has come together. Can't ask for anything more as an actor. Doing such work and getting such a reaction. Your lack words sometimes. You are heart is filled. You are overwhelmed and just gratefulness. Also gives us the responsibility to do better."

Voting Oscar nominations begin And we all know what's next. RRR is eyeing for the Oscars this year. But will it make it to the final cut? Well, time is going to tell but the race for the Oscars has begun. Yes, today, the voting process for nominations for the Oscars 2023 has begun. As per the rules and regulations, nominations voting will begin on January 12, 2023, and end on January 17, 2023 (Tuesday). The final nominations for the 95th Academy Awards will be announced on January 24, 2023. While the RRR team and world are celebrating the big win at Golden Globes, January 13 is an important day for the film. We say this because initially, RRR was out of the Oscars as Pan Nalin's Gujarati language film Chhello Show, titled Last Film Show in English, was picked as India's official entry to the Oscars for Best International Feature category. However, the team took the decision to campaign and sent nominations to the Academy Awards in various categories including Best actor, Best Visual Effects, Best Music, and more. And now, with all the efforts of campaigns and promotions, it's time for the results.

Will RRR make it to the final list of Oscars? But will RRR make it to the Oscars is the big question? Although the film has managed to receive huge acclaim and applause from Western audiences, will the critics choose for the nomination list is the question that’s on everyone’s mind. It can or can't. RRR has all the points to make it to the Oscars list. Firstly, the best performances of Jr NTR and Ram Charan, who played the role of revolutionary leaders Komaram Bheem and Sita Rama Raju. While every part of the movie hit the right chord among audiences, one scene of Jr NTR attacking the goons with animals totally stood out and left everyone's mind blown away. The audience in the theatre was captured giving thunderous applause when the film arrived at the scene of Bheem entering the frame with wild animals charging out from his truck. It is the action sequence based in India to have touched 11 million views in just 48 hours. Next up are the grand visuals, the pre-independence era and dance and the list goes on. Earlier, Variance Films, the US distributor had told Variety that it had decided to launch a full campaign for SS Rajamouli's magnum opus, RRR, calling on the 10,000 members of the Academy to consider voting for the Telugu-language film in all categories. Rajamouli recently also opened up on the probability of his film winning an Oscar award and said, "Whether RRR wins an Oscar or not, my plan for the next film is not going to change. Oscar will be a real boost for morale for the (film’s) unit and the country itself, but that’s not going to change the way I work."