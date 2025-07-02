J-Hope effect: Bus driver says BTS member gave him hope, reveals why he cried after Killin' It Girl dance challenge

A South Korean bus driver has been making waves online. Besides his main job, he is also a YouTuber and a social media entity who makes short dance covers of K-pop songs. Recently, he danced to J-Hope's Killin' It Girl and caught the attention of the BTS members.

What followed next won over the internet, as his viral dance challenge video garnered massive attention and now boasts over 474,000 likes.

Advertisement

J-Hope and Jimin's reaction to the bus driver's Killin' It Girl performance

The bus driver (@mikistyle on Instagram) often unwinds from his physically strenuous job by parking the empty vehicle by the roadside and putting on his dancing shoes. He hops onto the latest K-pop dance trend and shoots a quick Instagram reel.

Last week, he attempted his best shot at J-Hope's latest smash hit Killin' It Girl' chorus choreography. Despite not being a professional dancer, he poured his heart into the performance.

The video reached BTS members Jimin and J-Hope, who shared it on their respective Instagram accounts. The latter also added some laughing emojis to show his reaction to the cute version of his sassy dance. The unexpected yet delightful interaction between the bus driver and the K-pop stars delighted fans worldwide.

Bus driver's reaction to being noticed by J-Hope and Jimin

The bus driver was over the moon to know that his beloved artists noticed his dance challenge and even shared it on their social media. On July 1, he uploaded two separate reels to thank J-Hope and Jimin. Fans feel he might be J-Hope biased as he penned down a sweet and lengthy message for him.

Advertisement

He wrote, "I'm just a humble Korean bus driver who dances between bus stops_ but today, you made me feel like I was dancing on a world stage."

He revealed that the BTS member's Instagram story made him cry tears of joy. Sharing his admiration for J-Hope, he stated, "You are the sunshine of BTS and now you've become the sunshine of my story." The driver further mentioned how "Hobi – the hope of millions – gave hope to [him]" and a boost to "keep dancing and keep sharing joy."

ALSO READ: BTS' J-Hope goes back to military comrades amid Killin' It Girl promotions, here's why fans are calling him 'thoughtful'