General Hospital July 1 Episode Recap: Did Kristina Survive the Firebomb at Charlie’s Pub?

The new episode of General Hospital begins with a firebomb being thrown at Charlie’s Pub. As the venue was burnt up with Kristina inside, it was a matter of life and death for the latter. She tries to avoid the flames, but the fire begins to spread and she hides behind the bar.

Marco, who is on the way to meet his mother, spots fire and runs to help. With only a blanket to keep out the smoke, he gets himself and Kristina out of the pub from the back door.

Suffering minor burns, the duo set themselves free from the flames, but the visuals were enough to give Michael a recollection of his PTSD. Worried, he recalls how he was trapped in fire at Sonny’s Penthouse and also reveals to Sasha that he needs his medications once in a while.

Is Natalia dead?

Chase and Anna make it into Natalia’s room, only to find her unresponsive. Chase finds an empty bottle of pills and alcohol remains. Natalia is rushed to the General Hospital and declared dead.

Meanwhile, Marco, too, arrived to be checked out for his burns, where he is confronted about his mother by Chase and Anna. Shocked at the news, Marco runs to the hospital room, only to find Natalia deceased.

At Charlie’s, while no one was dead or intensely burned, Sidwell was furious after learning that Kristina was present when the fire started to spread out. He calls someone and reprimands them, saying that the firebomb was to be thrown only when the pub was empty.

With Sidwell being behind the fire at the pub, there is a high chance that he lit Sonny’s penthouse too, with Michael being trapped.

