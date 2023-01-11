RRR: Ram Charan, Jr NTR starrer win big at Golden Globes; 4 priceless moments from the historic night

SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR fever is in no mood to calm down anytime soon. From India, and Asia to the West, it has reached every corner and the madness is a proud moment for Indian cinema. The RRR team won Golden Globes for Best Original song Naatu Naatu and the entire team including Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Rajamouli, and MM Keeravani attended the night. The two shining stars, Ram Charan and Jr NTR attended the Golden Globes Awards with their life partners Upasana and Lakshmi Pranathi. SS Rajamouli and MM Keeravani were also accompanied by their better halves. While the entire nation is celebrating the big win, let's take a look at the best moments of the RRR team at the Golden Globe. They will remain cherishable moments forever. Check out below:

RRR team's priceless reaction to winning Golden Globes RRR created history with its iconic win at the 80th Golden Globe Awards. The film bagged the award for Best Original Song category for the blockbuster song Naatu Naatu, composed by MM Keeravani. When the award was announced, there was no limit to the joy of the RRR team. As soon as MM Keeravani's name was announced for Naatu Naatu, director SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR, and Ram Charan cheered and jumped with joy. The RRR team shared a video of them celebrating the big win and it's the best thing you will watch today. Truly a goosebump-worthy moment. Accepting the award, MM Keeravaani said, "Thank you very much HPFA for this prestigious award. I am very much overwhelmed by this great moment. I am very happy to share this excitement with my wife. There has been an age-old practice to say that this award actually belongs to someone else. I was planning not to say those words when I get an award like this. But, I am sorry to say that I am going to repeat the tradition because I mean my words. This award belongs to, in order of priority, my brother and director of the movie SS Rajamouli. I thank him for his vision, trust in my work and his constant support. I also want to thank NTR Junior and Ram Charan, who danced with great stamina."

Rihanna congratulates RRR team Soon after their win, pop singer Rihanna was seen congratulating the team as she walked by the RRR table with her partner ASAP Rocky. Ram Charan's wife Upasana shared the video on her Instagram handle and it shows the team smiling as they received wishes from the popular pop singer. Jr NTR and his wife also captured the moment as Rihana congratulated them. RRR is breaking every boundary.

Jr NTR shares experience about RRR on red carpet Jr NTR shared a few words on the red carpet of the Golden Globes about RRR receiving acclaim. He said, "It can't get better than this. West accepting us, America, accepting us. Cinema, LA. Here we are at the Globes. What else can an actor ask for? What can I ask for being a part of RRR? Truly honoured." When asked how it feels watching audiences dancing and enjoying the movie, he said, "I was at the Chinese theater yesterday and it was one of my bucket lists. It blew my mind. That reaction there was nothing less than back at home. People were dancing, yelling, shouting, and screaming. It was a whole experience. The very essence of the audience accepting RRR is a very big award altogether. We are truly blessed. We are going to taking back to India. Truly proud." Ram Charan proud to represent India at Golden Globes red carpet Ram Charan called it a 'surreal moment' as he spoke on the red carpet of the Golden Globe Awards. The RRR actor said, "I think it's a surreal moment right now. I have no words for how much hard work the team put in. And coming from India, to the land of films, mega of films and being appreciated. It gives us the energy to do better films. And why not. I want to work with top directors. I want them to experience us. The world is together. Cinema has come together. Can't ask for anything more as an actor. Doing such work and getting such a reaction. Your lack words sometimes. You are heart is filled. You are overwhelmed and just gratefulness. Also gives us the responsibility to do better." When asked where would he place the Golden Globe award if they get it, he replied, "I would ask the director to leave it at my house for a few days. I will sleep with it."

