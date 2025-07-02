Did Jungkook get new tattoo on left arm after chest ink? New glimpse during BTS live has fans ‘losing their minds’

BTS made headlines on July 1 as all seven members appeared together for their first group livestream in three years. The event marked their long-awaited OT7 comeback after all members officially completed their mandatory military enlistments. While the reunion itself was emotional and nostalgic for ARMYs worldwide, one member in particular stole the spotlight: Jungkook.

Advertisement

As the group chatted and celebrated their long-awaited return, fans couldn’t help but zoom in (literally) on Jungkook’s visuals. It sparked massive online buzz over a few noticeable changes in his appearance.

New Ink?

During Jungkook’s first performance after completing his military service, netizens were quick to spot what looked like a new tattoo on his chest. At the time, it was only a guess, but the recent livestream strengthened those suspicions.

Fans caught clearer glimpses of the same spot. Although the full design wasn’t visible, the placement and brief flashes on camera hinted that Jungkook may have expanded his already well-known tattoo collection. Even more intriguing was the noticeable shift in his arm tattoos.

For years, Jungkook’s right arm had been filled with detailed and symbolic artwork, while his left arm remained largely untouched. However, during this appearance, fans also pointed out signs of fresh ink on his left arm. Though the footage was grainy and not close-up, several ARMYs believe this may mark the beginning of a new tattoo sleeve in progress.

Advertisement

The return of piercings

In addition to the tattoo speculation, fans were quick to notice the reappearance of Jungkook’s facial piercings, particularly his signature lip piercing. It had been absent for quite some time, especially during his enlistment and recent public appearances.

His return to this bolder style, complete with visible metal on his lips and even his eyebrows, delighted longtime fans. Many had missed this striking aspect of his iconic look.

Jungkook’s aesthetic evolution

Since his debut, Jungkook has been known for expressing himself through body art and personal styling. His tattoos and piercings have often reflected key moments in his life and career.

Now, after completing his military service, fans believe this shift in appearance may symbolize a new chapter not just for BTS but also for Jungkook’s individual journey. Some fans even took to social media to interpret the possible meanings behind the rumored new tattoo.

Advertisement

Fans react

The livestream quickly became a trending topic across platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and TikTok. Fans are expressing both surprise and admiration. ARMYs praised Jungkook for confidently embracing his style once again. As for Jungkook, one thing is certain: his style evolution is far from over, and fans are here for every bold step he takes.

ALSO READ: Did BTS’ Jungkook get a chest tattoo? Singer debuts new ink at J-Hope’s HOPE ON THE STAGE encore concert