Mammootty’s 5-decade-long career honored as it becomes a part of syllabus for college students in Kochi

Mammootty’s five decades of contribution to the Malayalam film industry have now unlocked a new accolade. His career embodies versatility to the very core, and even at the age of 73, there seems to be no stopping the icon.

Recently, Mammootty grabbed the spotlight as his filmography has now received new recognition among fans.

Advertisement

Mammootty’s career is now part of college curriculum

According to a Cinema Express report, the syllabus for BA Honors History at Maharaja’s College, Kochi, now includes a special tribute to the Mollywood icon.

Well, Mammootty’s career has now been included as a part of the syllabus, as he had been a distinguished alumnus of the institution itself.

His life and works are included in the new elective titled "History of Malayalam Cinema," which will be studied by second-year students enrolled in the BA course. This addition was made at the suggestion of the college’s board of studies.

Reports about Mammootty’s health scare

Lately, a frequent rumor about Mammootty’s apparent absence from the limelight has been attributed to his ill health. It all started when speculations about him being diagnosed with cancer were buzzing around.

However, later on, Rajya Sabha MP and a close friend of the Mollywood actor, John Brittas, cleared the air on the matter.

Advertisement

Speaking with Reporter TV, the politician revealed, “Mammootty is suffering from a minor health complication and is currently receiving treatment. He is okay, and I just had a phone conversation with him.”

He added, “Even though we have been friends for quite a long time, we were never the kind of people who talked much about our personal lives. However, in recent days, we have been sharing such details as well.”

Mammootty’s work front

Well, Mammootty’s last two stints on-screen were with Bazooka and Dominic And The Ladies Purse. Both projects performed decently at the box office and are now awaiting an update on their OTT release.

Meanwhile, he is currently shooting for Mahesh Narayanan-directed Patriot, co-starring Mohanlal and Nayanthara in key roles.

ALSO READ: Meet actor who left BTech, debuted in TV, earned fame in Telugu cinema, auditioned for Hollywood and is now set to join Rs 800 cr project