Park Bo Gum and Kim So Hyun’s GOOD BOY episodes 1-2 draw mixed reviews despite high ratings, know why it's being called 'excessive'

Park Bo Gum has officially returned to K-Drama land! He is leading the latest action-comedy GOOD BOY alongside actress Kim So Hyun. The anticipated drama has premiered it first two episodes and kicked off with promising ratings. However, it has quickly become a hot topic for reasons beyond its numbers.

A promising start in viewership

According to Nielsen Korea, the first episode of GOOD BOY recorded a nationwide average rating of 4.8 percent, signaling a solid debut. With Park Bo Gum’s small-screen comeback and a high-energy genre blend, many viewers tuned in with high expectations.

The show’s premise certainly sets it apart: retired Olympic medalists, facing the harsh realities of post-athlete life, are recruited into a special police unit. These athletes, once at the top of their game, now apply their physical prowess to combat crime.

Park Bo Gum stars as Yoon Dong Ju, a once-promising athlete whose impulsive behavior derails his career. He is reassigned to the Insung Metropolitan Police Agency, where he joins a group of fellow athletes-turned-officers. Together, they tackle violent crimes while confronting discrimination and skepticism from within the force.

Divided reactions online

Despite a strong launch in ratings, GOOD BOY has received a wave of mixed responses from audiences online. A discussion thread about the drama on the forum TheQoo quickly went viral. It surpassed 110,000 views within a day of the premiere. Netizens weighed in with varying opinions on the show’s tone, direction, and performances.

Many viewers expressed dissatisfaction with the overall execution, describing it as exaggerated and tonally inconsistent. Some questioned whether the comedy element suits Park Bo Gum’s usual acting style. Others felt the show’s concept, though unique, lacked emotional weight or nuance.

Here’s a glimpse of how online critics are reacting, as reported by Koreaboo.

“The directing and acting are both over-the-top.”

“Park Bogum’s acting felt a bit off, more than I expected. I don’t think comedy suits him.”

“It was so boring I fell asleep watching it…”

“Oh, I thought it was ok, though.”

“It felt excessive and childish, but if people are loving it, I guess it’s just not my taste.”

Can GOOD BOY win over critics?

While the initial episode generated buzz both in ratings and online chatter, GOOD BOY now faces the challenge of maintaining momentum. The drama has the advantage of a distinctive concept and a star-studded cast. But, with public opinion divided, future episodes will need to strike a stronger balance between humor and storytelling to sustain audience interest.

